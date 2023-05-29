When Life Gives You Lemon - You Make a Sandwich! Pucker Up for Pride Month with a Free Sandwich from SkipTheDishes and Canadian Drag Superstar Lemon

Skip partners with Canada's Drag Race's Lemon to create an exclusive sandwich with Grandma Loves You to be handed out to consumers for free at Glad Day Bookshop on June 2

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest food delivery network has been werking on something special to give back to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community! This Pride Month, Skip has joined forces with zesty Canadian Drag Superstar and viral sensation Lemon , of Canada's Drag Race, and local restaurant favourite Grandma Loves You , to curate an exclusive sandwich available all month long with $1 from every six-inch and $2 from every footlong sub going to Friends of Ruby , a welcoming space in Toronto for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth (aged 16-29) dedicated to their progressive well-being through mental health services, social services, and housing. To top it all off, customers can enjoy $0 delivery from Grandma Loves You with a minimum order for a limited time - talk about a slay.

"Pride Month is such an exciting time with so many celebrations. I know how easy it is to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of it all - so what better way to keep the party going than with convenient and affordable eats from Skip!" says Lemon. "Knowing this initiative will do so much more than satisfy cravings, and will help Friends of Ruby to provide programs and services to youth in need - it was a no brainer!"

Zesties - be sweet, not sour - consumers can Come Through to try the sandwich for free on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Glad Day Bookshop from 11am until 4pm (while quantities last).

Starting June 1st, the limited-edition custom sandwich will also be available for purchase through the Skip app all month long! Talk about the ultimate serve.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 2nd, 2023

Location: Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St, Toronto, ON M4Y 2C6

M4Y 2C6 Time: 11am - 4pm (or while quantities last)

In true Lemon style, the sandwich is a nod to her signature flavour. The Zestie Bestie Caesar Sub is piled higher than your best pair of heels, topped with avocado, freshly squeezed lemon caesar dressing, lettuce, hot peppers, crispy onion, and fresh parmesan. The Zestie Bestie Caesar Sub will be available exclusively through Grandma Loves You on Skip for pick-up or $0 delivery with a minimum order for the month of June. In addition to $2 from every 12-inch and $1 from every 6-inch sub sold throughout June going to Friends of Ruby thanks to Grandma Loves You, Skip will also be donating $20,000 to Friends of Ruby to help vulnerable youth in our communities feel seen and supported through access to mental health services, practical supports, and housing.

"As we celebrate Pride Month, we're excited to deliver so much more than great delivery through this partnership," says Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Head of Communications at Skip. "Skip is a long-standing supporter of 2SLGBTQIA+ organisations working to improve inclusion and equality from coast to coast, and we're proud to deepen our commitment to increasing visibility and resources for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. We're always looking for new and meaningful ways to give back to the communities we serve and are proud to help support the work Friends of Ruby is doing for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth in need."

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Friends of Ruby

Friends of Ruby is dedicated to the progressive well-being of 2SLGBQTIA+ youth (aged 16-29) through mental health & wellness support, case management and practical support services, social services, and housing. - Our vision is a world where all Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual young people feel validated, involved, and empowered to lead healthier lives. Our approach is comprehensive, involving mind, body, and community. We provide youth with resources related to their sexuality & gender identity, sexual health, social connections, transgender supports, food & basic needs, housing, income support, advocacy, life skills, healthcare, legal support, employment & planning. Learn more about Friends of Ruby at friendsofruby.ca.

