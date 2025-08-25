When Food Meets Tech: A Partnership Giving Canadian Kids the Power to Walk

After crossing paths at the event, Brar's CEO Kiran Mann and Trexo Robotics CEO Manmeet Maggu quickly discovered a shared vision: creating bold, lasting impact in their community. Not long after that meeting, Brar's pledged to donate two Trexo Plus robotic walking devices, one for Kids Physio Group Midtown and another for a clinic in British Columbia to be donated later this year. These donations ensure children with disabilities gain access to cutting-edge mobility technology close to home.

Kiran Mann, CEO of Brar's. "At Brar's, our values center around family, celebration, and joy. Trexo's work beautifully aligns with this by bringing happiness and fun to families who need this equipment."

On July 16, 2025, the first device was delivered to Kids Physio Group Midtown Toronto. Two children experienced walking in robotic legs for the first time.

Although Mann was unable to attend the delivery due to a recent fire at Brar's facility, she insisted the event move forward, so the children could access the technology without delay.

An official celebration with Mann, Maggu, and staff from both companies, is taking place at the Midtown clinic on August 26, 2025, where families and therapists will come together to celebrate the power of community-driven innovation.

Data That Shows Real Impact

Each Trexo Plus device uses a tablet to track steps taken and measures the child's initiation on each leg. While no personal information is shared, the data will provide compelling insights into the impact of the device.

For many families in the Toronto area, the donation of this device means access to technology that was out of reach previously. Brar's pledge ensures more children will experience the life-changing potential of robotic mobility.

"We believe every kiddo who wants to walk should have the opportunity to do so," said Manmeet Maggu, CEO of Trexo Robotics. "We are grateful for our partnership with Brar's and for this gift that demonstrates their commitment to making a measurable difference."

Media is welcome to attend. Please contact Trexo Robotics media contact for details.

A Partnership Rooted in Community and Heart

Beyond this donation, Brar's Food Culture and Trexo Robotics have already joined forces on volunteer initiatives, including at Peel Children's Aid. This partnership goes beyond business, it represents a long-term, heartfelt commitment to community well-being. As Brar's and Trexo Robotics look ahead, both organizations envision continued collaboration, through volunteer initiatives, yet unimagined opportunities and the donation of the second Trexo Plus device.

About Brar's Food Culture

Brar's is a leading South Asian food brand in North America, known for bringing authentic Indian flavors to households through its wide range of dairy products, snacks, and desserts. Rooted in tradition and family values, Brar's continues to create products that celebrate culture, togetherness, and the joy of great food.

About Trexo Robotics

Trexo Robotics cutting-edge robotic walking devices are designed to help children with mobility challenges experience walking and physical activity. Founded with a mission to reimagine what's possible, Trexo devices are now used by families and clinics across North America.

