Children Will Walk in Robotic Legs, Thanks To A Collaboration Between Trexo Robotics and Kids Physio Group Victoria

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Trexo Robotics will be visiting Kids Physio Group Victoria on September 26 and 27 to offer children with disabilities and their families a unique and empowering opportunity. Children will be able to trial Trexo's robotic legs, and for some, it may be the first time they walk.

Trexo Robotics will be visiting Kids Physio Group Victoria on September 26 & 27 so kiddos can trial robotic legs

Kids Physio Group and Trexo share the belief that children with disabilities should have the chance to walk and enjoy the many benefits of mobility, including greater independence, improved health, increased confidence, and the happiness that comes from being able to participate in life fully.

The Trexo device supports children with disabilities that impact their mobility by providing the postural support they need to walk comfortably and safely, thanks to its robotic legs. Kids Physio Group provides physical therapy services rooted in expertise, compassion, and fun, with personalized programs and specialized equipment for kids of ALL ages and ALL abilities. Babies, kids, and teens function differently from adults, and their spaces and teams are equipped to provide the highest quality physiotherapy care by making physio FUN.

Kids Physio Group is very excited to welcome Trexo to Victoria! This road show is allowing Kids Physio clients of all ages to try a new type of therapy through the use of robotic legs. This also allows the physiotherapists an opportunity to learn more about the Trexo Device and see how it can greatly benefit so many.

Two Trexo devices and two members of the Trexo team will travel from Ontario to facilitate the roadshow. Along with giving children the chance to try the device, the sessions will allow Kids Physio Group therapists to learn more about the device and how it works.

For many parents, exploring mobility solutions is an emotional journey. Seeing their child take steps with Trexo often brings relief, hope, and excitement about what may be possible, which creates an emotional buzz in the air at the Roadshow event.

"I understand the feelings parents experience at a trial. Trexo was originally created for my nephew, who has cerebral palsy. Seeing him walk for the first time was the proudest moment of my life," said Manmeet Maggu, CEO and co-founder of Trexo. "Walking is important, it is a key component to good health, especially for growing children. Witnessing these kiddos experience the benefits of walking means so much."

About Kids Physio Group Victoria:

Kids Physio Group opened its doors in 2006 after seeing a need for high-quality, private physiotherapy for babies, children, and teens. We were the first to provide this service in British Columbia and have now expanded to serve families across the country, and this includes in Victoria.

Kids Physio Victoria's space and team are equipped to provide the highest quality physiotherapy care, delivered in a FUN and engaging way. With a large, experienced team, we are able to provide custom programs based on each child's distinct needs, from birth to 18 years old.

WE MAKE PHYSIO FUN

About Trexo:

Trexo Robotics is a leader in mobility solutions, empowering children with disabilities to walk, in many cases taking their first steps. With a mission to redefine what's possible, Trexo Robotics combines their technology with unwavering dedication to kiddos that use the device. To date, the children using the device have combined for over 126 million steps.

