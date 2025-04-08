Making the Impossible Possible: Brar's & Trexo Robotics Are Helping Kids Walk

Through this collaboration, Brar's is donating two Trexo Plus devices to two clinics, one in Vancouver and one in Toronto, to allow more children to have access to life-changing mobility technology.

Trexo Robotics was founded by Manmeet Maggu and Rahul Udasi, inspired by Manmeet's nephew, Praneit, after he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Determined to give Praneit the chance to walk, they developed the first Trexo Home device, marking the beginning of a movement that has helped children with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida, Rett syndrome, and other conditions.

More than a tool for movement, Trexo devices empower children with greater independence, improved health, and the chance to experience the world in a new way.

This partnership was born out of a meaningful introduction at the 2024 MBOT (Mississauga Board of Trade) Awards.

Trexo Robotics was honoured as Best Innovative and Tech Company of the Year, while Kiran Mann, CEO of Brar's, was nominated as Businesswoman of the Year. After the event, Brar's and Trexo met to discuss collaboration opportunities.

As part of their commitment to making a difference, Brar's has pledged to bring two Trexo Plus devices into clinics in high-demand, underserved areas.

These devices have enabled children to take over 110 million steps to date and counting.

"We are incredibly proud to support Trexo's mission and help provide life-changing mobility to children in need," said Dial Pabla Owner & Founder of Brar's. "At Brar's, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us for decades, and we hope these devices will make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and their families."

"This partnership is incredibly special because it brings together two brands built on resilience, innovation, and family," said Manmeet Maggu, Co-Founder & CEO of Trexo Robotics. "Watching my nephew take his first steps with Trexo was one of the proudest moments of my life, and we want every child to have that opportunity. With Brar's support, we are making that dream a reality for more families."

To learn more about this donation and/or Trexo Devices or to coordinate an interview or interactive segment, please contact:

Simran Mann-[email protected]

Jenn Horowitz-[email protected]

About Brar's

Brar's was built on the values of hard work, family, and perseverance—values that resonate deeply with Trexo's mission. In 1990, Dial Pabla, an immigrant to Canada, took a leap of faith, purchasing a small samosa and sweets shop in Etobicoke with the hope of building a better future for his family. Through determination and the support of loved ones, that small shop grew into Brar's, a beloved household name in South Asian cuisine. Today, as Brar's celebrates 35 years of tradition, community, and culture, it continues to honor its legacy by giving back to those who need it most. www.brars.com

About Trexo Robotics

Trexo Robotics is a leader in mobility solutions, empowering children with disabilities to walk, in many cases taking their first steps. With a mission to redefine what's possible, Trexo Robotics combines their technology with unwavering dedication to continued innovation to serve the families that are searching for solutions for kiddos. https://TrexoRobotics.com

SOURCE Trexo Robotics

× Modal title