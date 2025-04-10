Trexo Robotics Roadshow Comes to Kids Physio Group Hamilton - A Unique Opportunity to Experience the Trexo in Action

Trexo and Kids Physio Group Partner to Give More Kiddos Access to Life Changing Technology Post this

During the event, families will have a chance to meet the Trexo team and chat with physiotherapists at the clinic. It's a rare opportunity to ask questions, get personalized insights, and witness the Trexo in action.

Local children will experience the life-changing benefits of Trexo's robotic exoskeleton technology firsthand. For many families, it's a moment of hope, excitement, and awe—as they watch their children take steps they never imagined possible.

"We travel across Canada to share our technology with families. It's different and special to do this so close to home and engage with the local community," said Jenn Horowitz, Head of Marketing at Trexo Robotics.

Kids Physio Group Hamilton is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration and its impact on local families.

"Kids Physio Group Hamilton is excited to support our community and passionate about empowering children through physiotherapy. Watching kids achieve their gross motor milestones is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do! We're excited to partner with Trexo Robotics for this event, as we share the same goal—helping children move, grow, and thrive" shared Fausta Ferzoco, Kids Physio Group Hamilton, PT and Community Engagement Manager.

Media representatives are invited to attend. Witnessing a child take their first steps in the Trexo is a powerful and unforgettable experience.

About Trexo Robotics:

Trexo Robotics is an innovative company focused on mobility solutions for children with a wide range of disabilities and injuries, such as cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, pediatric stroke and more. Their innovative robotic exoskeleton enables children to experience the joy of movement and independence, unlocking new possibilities for their future. For more information about Trexo Robotics and their innovative products, visit https://www.trexorobotics.com/

Instagram: @trexorobotics and Facebook: Trexo Robotics

About Kids Physio Group Hamilton:

Kids Physio Group Hamilton provides pediatric physiotherapy for children from birth to 18 years old. Their experienced team provides personalized treatments to improve mobility, strength, flexibility, and more, using specialized equipment in a fun, engaging environment. Whether helping with physical & developmental disabilities, enhancing athletic performance, or supporting long-term conditions, they make physiotherapy enjoyable and motivating. Kids Physio Group Hamilton is dedicated to ensuring every child's rehabilitation journey is both effective and fun.

