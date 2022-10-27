What's on at the Canadian War Museum in November

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Museum is open, Tuesday through Sunday. Please book your timed admission ticket online. For more information, visit warmuseum.ca/remember.

VIRTUAL ACTIVITIES

Musée canadien de la guerre, Archives institutionnelles = Canadian War Museum, Institutional archives; Remembrance Day November 11/2010 at the Canadian War Museum (CNW Group/Canadian War Museum)

Indigenous Veterans Day 2022 – Film Screening and Discussion

November 8 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. EST

In English with simultaneous interpretation in French

Free via Zoom

Registration required

Join us for a screening of Homecoming Song, followed by a discussion that explores stories, experiences and perspectives related to the service and sacrifice of Indigenous veterans across Canada.

Memorial Hall Livestream

November 11, 10:40 a.m.

On Remembrance Day, at exactly 11 a.m., sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall to frame the headstone representing Canada's Unknown Soldier. It will be streamed live on the War Museum's Remembrance page, and on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.

Researching Family Military History: How to Start

November 15 at 1 p.m. EST – In English only (Register for the English session)

November 16 at 1 p.m. EST – In French only (Register for the French session)

Live via Zoom

This session explains the research methods, tools and resources used by the Canadian War Museum's Military History Research Centre to help people learn more about family members by exploring their military service.

Remembrance Day – Online Resource

Planning a Remembrance ceremony? Looking for accessible primary source materials? Developed for educators, this digital resource includes artifacts, art and documents from the Museum's collections, as well as historical overviews and learning activities. This online module has content and suggestions for Remembrance ceremonies that are ready to use, or can be customized for your class, school or virtual event.

REMEMBRANCE PROGRAMMING ONSITE

Remembrance Path

November 5 to 13

From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursday

Throughout the Museum

Follow the Museum's Remembrance Path and discover how the message of remembrance is shared through artifacts, personal stories, and even the architecture of the Canadian War Museum itself.

Reading Nook

November 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12

From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursday

LeBreton Gallery

A comfortable place for families to explore themes of war, conflict and loss through books.

The World Remembers

November 5 to 11

Museum opening hours

As part of Remembrance Day commemoration activities, the Canadian War Museum will host The World Remembers, a visual projection that presents the names of more than 4,200,000 military personnel from both sides of the First World War, who died between 1914 and 1922.

The World Remembers Interactive Kiosk

November 8 to 11

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Military History Research Centre

Visitors to the Museum are also invited to explore The World Remembers kiosk located in the Museum's Military History Research Centre.

REMEMBRANCE DAY ACTIVITIES - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

On Friday, November 11, the Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be free, but a timed ticket is required.

Remembrance Day Ceremony Broadcast

At 10 a.m., LeBreton Gallery (in English)

At 10:30 a.m., Barney Danson Theatre (in French)

Gather to watch the broadcast of the official Remembrance Day Ceremony from the National War Memorial.

Memorial Hall Visitation and Livestream

At 10:40 a.m.

Tickets available at 9 a.m.

Memorial Hall

On Remembrance Day, at exactly 11 a.m., sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall to frame the headstone representing Canada's Unknown Soldier. We are pleased to welcome guests back in person into this very meaningful space, after two years of restrictions brought on by COVID-19.

The Response – Up Close and Fascinating

From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Hall of Honour

Using a set of close-looking cards, locate figures on the maquette of the National War Memorial. Then, examine a selection of reproduction uniform pieces and learn about the different ways Canadians have served in war.

Witness to History

From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Throughout the Museum

Veterans, expert civilians and currently serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces will share their stories and experiences throughout the Museum on Remembrance Day.

In Their Own Voices: Stories From Canadian Veterans and Their Families

From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lobby

The team behind In Their Own Voices wants to hear from veterans and their loved ones! This project builds on the War Museum's already impressive collection of oral histories with a unique focus that captures how veterans transitioned back to civilian life. Visit the kiosk to learn more.

Research a Service Person

From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Military History Research Centre

Learn how to use wartime documentation, modern publications, art, photos, newspapers, and more to discover an individual's wartime service and experiences.

NEW EXHIBITIONS

Legion National Foundation's Poster and Literary Contest Winners 2022

Until October 2023

Lobby (near the Gift Shop)

Each year, students across the country submit artwork, poetry and essays to the Legion National Foundation's Annual Poster and Literary Contest. This year, the Canadian War Museum is proud to exhibit the winning entries — eight posters and two literary pieces.

Munnings – War Artist, 1918

As of November 24

Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae Gallery

Renowned today as one of England's finest painters of horses, Sir Alfred Munnings created more than 40 works of art while on assignment in 1918 with the Canadian War Memorials Fund. This exceptional exhibition reveals Munnings's powerful legacy, and makes it possible to more clearly understand Canada's First World War experience.

A travelling exhibition developed by the Canadian War Museum, in partnership with the Munnings Art Museum (Dedham, UK) and generously supported by The Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation.

ONGOING EXHIBITIONS

A Community at War – The Military Service of Black Canadians of the Niagara Region

Until March 19, 2023

North Corridor

This panel exhibition, presented in partnership with the Niagara Military Museum, highlights the service and sacrifice of 22 Black men and women from the Niagara region and Southwestern Ontario, from the American Revolution to the present day.

An exhibition developed by the Niagara Military Museum, presented in partnership with the Canadian War Museum, and supported by TD Bank Group.

Liberation! Canada and the Netherlands, 1944–1945

Until May 28, 2023

Lobby

This wall display pairs powerful photographs and archival items to highlight the important role played by Canadians in the liberation of the Netherlands at the end of the Second World War.

A display developed by the Canadian War Museum.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

Media interested in embedding the livestream into online Remembrance coverage can request a code from the media contact below.

If you would like to come onsite to cover Remembrance Day at the War Museum this year, please contact us in advance.

For more information, visit warmuseum.ca.

