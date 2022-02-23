What's does a scientist do? South Vancouver Island teachers get sneak peek of Genome BC's Geneskool™ Virtual Resources

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - On February 18 hundreds of teachers from South Vancouver Island participated in Tapestry 2022. This outdoor and online conference offered K-12 educators an opportunity to select sessions to develop their skills and enhance classroom resources. Many teachers elected to participate in Genome BC Geneskool™ (Geneskool)'s Role Playing for Learning in Science session.

Geneskool presenting at Tapestry 2022 (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia) Geneskool in British Columbia (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia)

Geneskool's session was designed to illustrate how genomics impacts wider society and to provoke discussion about what responsible research and innovation looks like. Role play scenarios require students to empathize with others' perspectives and this helps educators to develop social and emotional skills embodied in the BC curricular competencies.

"As a science educator it is exciting to have access to Geneskool resources that help students engage with the complexities and nuances of scientific research in an accessible way. These workshops help bridge the gap between education and practicing scientists that can be so rare in the classroom," says Madelyn Jones, a high school science teacher and Education Outreach Coordinator at Genome BC. "Students will leave these workshops understanding how science, government, industry and society are all connected."

Genomics is one of the most rapidly advancing areas of science with research providing solutions to a vast number of global challenges. Genome BC believes in supporting teachers by giving them tools aligned to the BC curriculum that help to teach students about this complex topic in new and interesting ways.

Geneskool provides a variety of free resources and programs for students in grades nine through 12 that make learning about genomics fun. A sneak peek of the new Role Playing videos is available now.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of British Columbians by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. genomebc.ca

SOURCE Genome British Columbia

For further information: Jennifer Boon, Mobile: 778-327-8374, Email: [email protected]