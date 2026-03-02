OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is inviting Canadians to help shape the country's first Men and Boys' Health Strategy by completing a short online questionnaire.

Starting today and running until June 1, 2026, people across the country can share their perspectives by visiting Canada.ca/Healthy-Men. The questionnaire only takes a few minutes to complete and provides an opportunity to share experiences and ideas on how to better support the physical and mental well-being of men and boys.

Feedback gathered through this engagement will help inform the development of the national Men and Boys' Health Strategy. The strategy aims to improve men's well-being and health outcomes by encouraging supportive and safe environments, challenging harmful stereotypes, reducing stigma and encouraging men of all ages to seek help when they need it.

By participating in this conversation, Canadians can help build a strategy that strengthens families, communities, and the well-being of future generations.

Quotes

"We invite everyone to join in on this essential conversation. Help us build a strategy that improves health, prevents harm, and strengthens our communities -- for men, boys, and for everyone in Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

This questionnaire is part of a broader national engagement launched on February 23, 2026, and kickstarts a 90-day process to gather insights from the public.

Improved men's health in Canada could save $12.4 billion annually, with billions more in increased productivity, according to Movember Canada's 2025 study on the Real Face of Men's Health.

Men are 3 times more likely than women to die by suicide and develop gambling problems.

problems. 28% of men meet the criteria for a substance use disorder in their lifetime. Between July 2024 and June 2025, 72% of all apparent opioid toxicity deaths were among males.

Concerning social trends, including harmful online spaces (like the "manosphere") and social isolation are increasing health risks for boys and men.

In 2021, men were twice as likely to die from preventable causes than women

Men are less likely than women to engage with primary care or access preventive services, including health screening.

65% of Canadian men wait more than six days with symptoms before visiting the doctor.

