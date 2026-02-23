OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - To build Canada Strong, we need the full participation of everyone in our society. While many men and boys face significant physical and mental health challenges, these issues have too often been overlooked, misunderstood or ignored. Supporting men's well-being not only improves their lives, but strengthens families, communities and workplaces to positively impact all Canadians. Improved men's health in Canada could save $12.4 billion annually, with billions more in increased productivity.

Today, the Government of Canada is launching a national conversation on men and boys' health. Input gathered through this conversation will inform the development of Canada's first Men and Boys' Health Strategy, which will be released later in 2026.

How to take part:

Starting today, Canadians can learn more at Canada.ca/Healthy-Men.

Beginning March 2, all Canadians will be able to submit feedback directly through an online form on the same site.

We invite everyone to join this conversation. Men, young adults, boys, partners, families, friends and communities can share their experiences and ideas. We also call on parliamentarians, provincial and territorial partners, community groups and organizations to engage in their communities and contribute perspectives, evidence, and solutions.

Having this conversation and sharing feedback will help shape a strategy that makes a real difference for the health and well-being of men and boys across Canada.

Quotes

"To build Canada Strong, we need the full participation of everyone in our society. Help us build a strategy that improves health, prevents harm, and strengthens our communities -- for men, boys, and for everyone in Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Men's health is related to the well-being of our families and communities. Supporting men and boys to access care and address the unique challenges they face is an important part of our broader efforts to prevent gender-based violence and build a safer, more equal Canada."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Strengthening Canada's skilled workforce means confronting the realities many men face in the trades: high physical demands, constant performance pressure, long hours, and workplace cultures that still discourage talking about mental health. When stress and injury are normalized and vulnerability is stigmatized, too many men suffer in silence. Supporting mental health at work means changing those conditions and ensuring workers have real access to support, psychological safety, and respect."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Sport and physical activities are important for both our physical and mental health and our overall well-being. This is why the Government of Canada is proud of its investment to reduce barriers to participation in sport and physical activity. Everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from the power of sport, regardless of age, gender, background, ability or income, among many others. This will make our country stronger and healthier."

The Honourable Adam Van Koeverden

Secretary of State (Sport)

"This commitment from the Government of Canada is a landmark moment to change the face of men's health. Too many men across Canada are dying too young, and for more than twenty years, Movember has seen firsthand how preventable illness, poor mental health, and services that don't work for men impact individuals, families, and entire communities. A federal strategy creates the opportunity to move from isolated projects to a coordinated, evidence-based approach that reaches men effectively and drives real outcomes. We are proud to support the government in this work and to help ensure that men and boys live longer and healthier lives."

Michelle Terry

Global CEO, Movember Canada

"We are heartened by this government's plan to help improve the lives of Canadian families by helping boys and men in Canada. The crisis we are living through is real. Our research shows half of all young men are at risk of problem anger, one in two men are socially isolated. We need to come together to make sure all men, in every community, know they are not alone and have support needed to live better, healthier lives."

Kenton Boston

President and CEO of the Canadian Men's Health Foundation

"On behalf of the Canadian Men's Health Foundation and men and boys across Canada, thank you, Minister for your work to help men live longer, healthier lives. It is a great honour as an athlete and a Canadian to join this important work."

Richie Bullbrook

Canadian Men's Health Foundation's Champion and Professional Skateboarder

"At Collège La Cité, the health and well-being of our student community are at the heart of our mission. The postsecondary environment plays a critical role at a pivotal stage in young adults' lives. By hosting the announcement of this national conversation on men and boys' health, we reaffirm our commitment to providing accessible, responsive, and compassionate services that support their success and overall well-being."

Lynn Casimiro

President and CEO, Collège La Cité

Quick Facts

Canadians will have until June 1, 2026, to contribute to this conversation through the Canada.ca/Healthy-Men.

The Government of Canada will work with Movember Canada, as an independent convening partner, to engage relevant sector experts, leaders, academics, and stakeholders in informing the development of the National Men and Boys' Health Strategy.

Canada will become one of the first countries to publish a Men's Health Strategy, with Australia, the UK, South Africa, Malaysia and Brazil.

In 1999, the Government of Canada launched its Women's Health Strategy. Since then, the government has implemented many initiatives to support women's health. This includes launching the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund, improving menopause care and access to specialized services, supporting maternal mental health and maternal and newborn care, monitoring perinatal data trends and investing billions in women's health research, including on cancers that affect women such as ovarian, endometrial and cervical cancers.

Statistics on Men and Boys' Health

Improved men's health in Canada could save $12.4 billion annually, with billions more in increased productivity, according to Movember Canada's 2025 study on the Real Face of Men's Health.

Men are 3 times more likely than women to die by suicide and develop gambling problems.

problems. 28% of men meet the criteria for a substance use disorder in their lifetime. Between July 2024 and June 2025, 72% of all apparent opioid toxicity deaths were among males.

Concerning social trends, including harmful online spaces (like the "manosphere") and social isolation are increasing health risks for boys and men.

In 2021, men were twice as likely to die from preventable causes than women

Men are less likely than women to engage with primary care or access preventive services, including health screening.

65% of Canadian men wait more than six days with symptoms before visiting the doctor.

