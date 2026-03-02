HAMILTON, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Communities in Canada continue to experience disproportionate harms due to the toxic drug supply, alongside intersecting challenges related to addiction, mental health and housing insecurity. This crisis is complex and has many faces, and we need to work together at all levels to coordinate our efforts to save lives and make communities safer.

The Government of Canada recognizes that municipalities and Indigenous communities are best placed to understand the realities on the ground and respond with care, compassion, and culturally appropriate supports through trusted local organizations and frontline partners.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced more than $5 million from the Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF) for 6 projects across Ontario. This funding is in addition to the $30.4 million for 29 projects in Ontario announced since October 2025.

Through the ETF, the Government of Canada directly helps municipalities and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities address urgent needs related to the toxic drug crisis. The ETF supports treatment and recovery, as well as prevention and harm reduction services. The organizations receiving funding today provide a range of urgent, immediate health services, social supports, and cultural programming that save lives in their communities.

Quotes

"Our Government understands the devastating impact the drug and overdose crisis has had on families and communities in every corner of the country. If we want a stronger Canada--one where every community has the chance to thrive--we need to work together, using every tool at our disposal to keep our communities safe and help people who are struggling with addictions. Every community is different and there are no one-size-fits-all solutions. We know that local communities know – better than anyone – what's needed to address this crisis effectively."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Like so many cities, Hamilton has been hit hard by the impacts of this crisis. No one should have to face this crisis alone. The Hamilton-based organizations know our community and our neighbourhoods, and are providing life-saving supports where they are needed most. By working together, we can ensure that every action we take has a positive impact on people of Hamilton who use substances and their loved ones."

Aslam Rana

Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years for an ETF to support municipalities and Indigenous communities in providing rapid responses to the illegal drug crisis.

On October 6, 2025, Health Canada launched a call for proposals under the ETF for projects for the 2026/27 fiscal year. New projects selected for funding are set to begin as early as spring 2026.

Associated Links

