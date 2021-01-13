What do Tree Planters and Samurai have in Common?

Brinkman cherishes fond memories of his planting tool. He swung the blade thousands of times, in the style of a Japanese Samurai warrior. "I planted 230,000 trees with that hoedad, which I called the Hummer," he recalled. "It had an excellent hickory adze handle with vertical grain. It bounced and danced off of rocks and logs, because we all learned the Bushido soft-tight sword grip that protected our tools."

A few years later, he founded Brinkman Reforestation Ltd. To date, the company has planted over one-and-a-half billion trees, making it Canada's top and longest running tree-planting firm.

A visionary of landscape restoration, Dirk Brinkman will deliver the keynote speech at Forests Ontario/Forest Recovery Canada's 2021 Annual Conference, Growing Our Future. His address will look at integrating ecosystem-based management with traditional knowledge as a way to guide the world's adaptation to climate change.

Brinkman's voice is vital, now more than ever, as the Government of Canada seeks to plant two billion trees over the next decade. "Humanity is at a crossroads in how we treat our planet," says Brinkman. "Either we take up the mantle of nudging all of our ecosystems back to abundance and resilience, or we condemn our children and children's children to apocalyptic futures."

"We are very excited to have Dirk Brinkman as the keynote of our conference," said Rob Keen, RPF and CEO of Forests Ontario/Forest Recovery Canada. "He has led a life of example and advocacy, finding effective and collaborative methods to enhance the resilience of our environment in the face of climate change. I can think of no better person to kick off Growing our Future."

Over the decades, Brinkman has perfected planter tools, techniques, and wilderness work systems. He has worked extensively with First Nations and has played a key role in shifting the responsibility of reforestation from the government to the forest products sector.

And of course, as a legendary planting sensei, Brinkman knows how to motivate tree planters, whom he calls high-performance 'forest athletes.' "Understanding that we are managing acolytes of extreme sports, and that our main job is to give them land and time to perform, is why we remain the leading tree-planting organization today," he said of his company.

