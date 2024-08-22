Forests Ontario supported the planting of 2.7 million trees across Canada this planting season - bringing the national total to 46.5 million

Forests Ontario , together with its national division Forest Recovery Canada , is conserving, restoring and growing Canada's forests to sustain life and communities.

BARRIE, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - In an effort to encourage biodiversity, enhance wildlife habitat, support green job creation, minimize the devastating effects of climate change, and improve the health and wellness of our communities, Forests Ontario supported the planting of approximately 2.7 million trees across Canada this planting season.

Planting partner Replant.ca Environmental helps with a reforestation project in Mactaquac, New Brunswick, along the Saint John River, which the Wolastoqiyik First Nation call the Wolastoq or “beautiful river”. (CNW Group/Forests Ontario)

The 2.7 million trees planted includes over 700,000 outside Ontario – which is a new record for the organization and is thanks to the support of Natural Resources Canada's 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program, individual and corporate donors, and new planting partners across the country. Through its national division, Forest Recovery Canada, Forests Ontario supported the planting of over 700,000 trees outside Ontario this planting season and into the fall, including 380,000+ in Alberta, 200,000+ in Nova Scotia, 70,000+ in British Columbia, 60,000+ in New Brunswick, and 5,000+ in Manitoba.

"We have always built strong relationships with a comprehensive network of experienced partners and experts who understand the transformative power of healthy forests," Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer of Forests Ontario, says. "Now, as we are facing the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, it is imperative that we build these relationships across the country, so that we can make a difference in communities from coast to coast to coast."

"We are very proud of the accomplishments we made with our new planting partners across Canada this year, including restoring ecosystems after wildfires and extreme wind events like hurricanes," Peter Moddle, National Program Manager, Forests Ontario, says. "It has been an absolute pleasure connecting with local Indigenous communities, woodlot owners and groups, and ENGOs (environmental non-governmental organizations), who are all so passionate about creating healthy, resilient forests."

"At Forests Ontario, we like to say that we do more than just plant trees, we grow diverse, resilient, thriving forests – but we know that isn't possible without our incredible planting partners and the generous support of individual donors, corporate partners, members, and municipal, provincial and federal levels of government, so I offer my heartfelt thanks. Together, we can conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests," Kaknevicius says.

Forests Ontario's tree-planting programs significantly reduce the costs of tree planting, making increasing forest cover in communities easier and more affordable while ensuring the right trees are planted in the right place for the right reason. Whether you are a landowner looking to plant trees on your property, an institution or organization with a restoration or reforestation project in mind, or a corporate partner looking to show their environmental leadership, learn more at www.forestsontario.ca.

