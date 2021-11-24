What are the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Staples Canada? Let's find out

Staples Canada's biggest sale with hundreds of items at the lowest prices of the year, including technology, gaming and creative kids products

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has revealed its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2021. Its biggest sale of the year, Staples will offer hundreds of items at the lowest prices on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and customers can shop early online at staples.ca starting November 25 at 6 p.m. EST with free shipping on all orders, and stores will open early November 26 at 8 a.m. EST (visit stores.staples.ca for local hours).

"This year, we're seeing Canadians shopping earlier, both in-store and online, to get ahead of the holiday rush and make sure they get their top picks and holiday must-haves," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "With this in mind, we're offering our lowest prices of the year this Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the best technology brands, gaming products, thoughtful working and learning gifts, as well as creativity and learning products for kids."

TOP 10 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Valid online as of November 25 at 6 p.m. EST and in-store as of November 26 at 8 a.m. EST, while quantities last.

CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Valid online only as of November 29 at 12 a.m. EST, while quantities last.

Free next-day delivery on all staples.ca orders

Free next-day delivery is available on all staples.ca orders every day. Because staples.ca uses its own fleet to deliver online orders to 85 per cent of the country, customers can expect their purchases to arrive within 1-2 days. In-store and curbside pick up are also available for orders placed online.

Extended holiday return policy

Staples Canada has also extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2021 can be returned until January 16, 2022 or 14-30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer). Returns must be accompanied by a receipt and items returned with a gift receipt will be eligible for exchange or store credit.

ShopSafe in-store

Staples stores continue to follow the ShopSafe™ Program to keep associates and customers safe. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe™ app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

