MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Showcasing the depth of Canadian innovation and intellectual property, Whale Seeker, TerraSense, and Transport Canada have shared insights into the significant work they've embarked upon together. This collaboration, deeply rooted in Canadian expertise, revolves around the vital cause of preserving the endangered North Atlantic right whales (NARW) in the St-Lawrence River. Beyond symbolizing Canada's resolute commitment to marine conservation, it serves as a testament to the nation's prowess in pioneering advanced technological solutions.

Whale Seeker, a pioneering force in AI-driven marine mammal detection and advanced aerial imagery systems, combined with TerraSense's state-of-the-art edge-computed AI solutions, have and will be providing invaluable data and insights that promise to shape the future of marine conservation.

Whale Seeker's groundbreaking technology has showcased exceptional prowess, identifying a staggering 112% more whales than conventional methods. This monumental leap translates into elevated precision and comprehensiveness in data analysis, charting a course toward more informed and dependable outcomes in the realm of whale conservation. The ultimate goal of this project is to establish a real-time monitoring system, offering dynamic insights for immediate action.

Joining forces with TerraSense, an advanced AI company hailing from Western Canada, has played a pivotal role in this collective mission. Their unwavering commitment to developing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) monitoring solutions using deep learning and computer vision has significantly enriched the project's outcomes.

Also, the unwavering dedication of Transport Canada underscores the Canadian government's commitment to leveraging domestic intellectual property and fortifying Canadian businesses. Their involvement not only champions marine conservation but also bolsters the growth of Canadian companies, propelling Canada to the vanguard of global innovation.

Quotes

''We're proud to join forces with the Government of Canada and TerraSense, to leverage Canadian innovation to protect the North Atlantic right whales. This collaboration embodies our commitment to safeguarding our oceans through cutting-edge technology and Canadian intellectual property.''

- Antoine Gagné, Chief Technology Officer, Whale Seeker

"This partnership [with Whale Seeker and Transport Canada] reflects the core values we hold at heart at TerraSense. We believe in harnessing the power of AI and other technologies for the enduring benefits, fostering a legacy of sustainability, security, and the continued flourishing of Canada's environment, culture, and ecosystems for generations to come."

- Mike McGinty, Chief Executive Officer, TerraSense

''Since 2021, Transport Canada has been supporting Canadian innovators by tracking the effectiveness of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Operations, coupled with advanced camera sensors and artificial intelligence, as a primary detection method for North Atlantic right whales. Advancing this technology contributes to the safe and effective delivery of goods while protecting endangered marine mammals."

- Francois Collins, Director General, Aircraft Services, Transport Canada

About Whale Seeker

Whale Seeker, headquartered in Montreal, exemplifies Canadian innovation in marine conservation technology by using ethical AI to detect marine mammals from imagery. Rooted firmly in Canadian intellectual property, Whale Seeker is dedicated to merging technology and sustainability, leading initiatives that make a global impact.

About TerraSense Analytics

TerraSense Analytics stands at the forefront of Canadian AI innovation. With a mission to develop state-of-the-art edge-computed AI solutions, they enhance operational efficiency and reduce cognitive load across critical missions. Specializing in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) monitoring solutions, TerraSense serves governmental organizations and private sector firms, solidifying its reputation as a beacon of excellence in AI.

About Transport Canada

Transport Canada is responsible for developing and overseeing the Government of Canada's transportation policies and programs, so that air, marine, road and rail transportation are safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible.

SOURCE Whale Seeker

For further information: For media requests: Catherine Maertens, TACT, 514-677-1756, [email protected]