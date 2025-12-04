Whale Cloud Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in AI-enabled OSS/BSS Solutions

Recognized for pioneering AI-driven innovation, customer-centric digital transformation, and customer experience for CSPs.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Whale Cloud has been recognized with the 2025 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the AI-enabled OSS/BSS industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, platform integration, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Whale Cloud's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering AI innovation and customer-centric digital transformation. With AI increasingly driving solutions for customers, the company has proactively pre-empted some key challenges to ensure customers seamlessly benefit from use of AI.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: business impact and strategic technology leverage. Whale Cloud excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"Whale Cloud is well positioned to ride out a growth trajectory over the next three to five years. WhaleDI AI will do well in growing the use of AI orchestration within mobile services and other vertical industries," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on AI innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and customer success, Whale Cloud continues to lead in delivering end to end digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 2003 and formerly known as ZTEsoft, the company has been building its big data and AI capabilities for many years. Today, Whale Cloud delivers cutting-edge OSS/BSS, cloud, big data, and AI-integrated solutions to communications service providers (CSPs), government agencies, and enterprises in over 80 countries. Its 19 global capability centers, including two dedicated to AI research and development, ensure sustained innovation and operational excellence.

Innovation remains central to Whale Cloud's approach. Its flagship WhaleDI AI platform exemplifies its customer-centric commitment, enabling automation, personalization, and operational intelligence across diverse industries. The platform addresses critical challenges such as fragmented data, slow service rollout, and limited personalization by integrating multimodal AI for predictive, generative, and preceptive decision-making. Strategically embedded across Whale Cloud's core offerings--including the ZSmart Digital OSS/BSS suite, cloud solutions, and smart city platforms--WhaleDI AI enhances automation, optimizes customer journeys, and drives real-time intelligence at scale. The end-to-end integration of WhaleDI AI across platforms enables customers to leverage AI as embedded AI capabilities across all layers.

"This recognition reflects our long-term commitment to advancing AI-driven innovation across telecom operations. By embedding intelligence into our ZSmart Digital OSS/BSS solutions, we aim to help CSPs simplify complexity, enhance agility, and accelerate digital transformation. This award is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the trust of our customers and partners," said Steven Cho, CMO of Whale Cloud International.

Whale Cloud's ZSmart Digital OSS/BSS suite supports modular deployment, AI-driven orchestration, and predictive maintenance to deliver improved operational efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) for CSPs. Complementary solutions, including Digital Marketing Cloud (DMC), Fiber as a Service (FaaS), and Intelligent Network & Service Operation Center (iNOC), extend AI-driven capabilities to customer engagement, fiber deployment, and network operations. Through strong partnerships with Alibaba Cloud, ZTE, and selected ecosystem including with Alipay+ Payment Tech, Whale Cloud continues to accelerate digital transformation services, and smart city initiatives across emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

Frost & Sullivan commends Whale Cloud for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, technology innovation, and execution excellence. The company's vision, robust innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of AI-enabled OSS/BSS and driving measurable results for service providers and enterprises worldwide.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are redefining their industries through technological innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

