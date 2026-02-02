SECOM Singapore Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Singapore Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Integrated Security Services Industry

The company is recognized for delivering customer value through integrated, technology-enabled security solutions and a people-first approach that drives trust, reliability, and long-term performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that SECOM Singapore has received the 2025 Singapore Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the integrated security services industry for its outstanding achievements in delivering customer-centric, technology-driven security solutions. This recognition underscores SECOM Singapore's commitment to reliability, innovation, and proactive service delivery that enhance customer experience and business continuity across Singapore's evolving security landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. SECOM Singapore excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic priorities with market shifts and execute with discipline, consistency, and measurable customer outcomes. "SECOM Singapore exemplifies what it means to lead with reliability and purpose in a rapidly changing market. Its end-to-end integration model, spanning systems implementation, managed services, and real-time monitoring, creates tangible operational value for clients. By maintaining transparency, accountability, and strong internal governance, SECOM Singapore ensures that technology enhances, rather than replaces, trust," said Richard Wong, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy focused on customer partnerships, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, SECOM Singapore continues to reinforce its position in Singapore's regulated and competitive security market. The company's deliberate focus on deepening customer relationships rather than expanding horizontally has strengthened its resilience through a base of approximately 2,000 clients. This customer-first approach prioritizes measurable results such as workflow optimization and cost reduction, particularly by replacing up to 85% of manual guard duties with automated surveillance and access control systems.

Innovation remains central to SECOM Singapore's approach. The company integrates proven technologies, including AI-assisted video analytics, cloud-based access control, and centralized monitoring platforms, after rigorous internal testing to validate reliability in live environments. This disciplined innovation philosophy ensures clients receive solutions that enhance situational awareness, reduce manpower dependency, and maintain high levels of performance and uptime. "At SECOM, our commitment to exceptional customer service is at the heart of our company culture. This recognition enforces our resolves in building trust and ensuring the safety of our customers and protect their assets by providing responsive, strong support and tailored security solutions." said Candy Tan, Chief Operating Officer at SECOM Singapore Pte Ltd.

SECOM Singapore's value proposition extends beyond technical deployment to comprehensive managed services that ease clients' operational and administrative burden. Its subscription-based Access Control Management Service (AMS) offers a fully supported, no-capital-outlay model that includes card administration, system maintenance, troubleshooting, and 24/7 technical assistance. Similarly, its integrated alarm monitoring solution combines real-time sensing, surveillance, and on-ground response to deliver uninterrupted protection and predictable service costs. This end-to-end control, from detection to incident resolution, reinforces the company's reputation for reliability and responsiveness.

The company's strong operational record is further illustrated by its successful performance in high-stakes environments. In a recent competitive tender, SECOM Singapore was selected to manage five critical sites, previously split among multiple vendors, following a decade-long record of transparent communication and dependable service delivery. Such outcomes highlight the company's focus on proactive execution and customer accountability, where teams consistently go beyond technical obligations to ensure client safety and operational assurance.

Frost & Sullivan commends SECOM Singapore for setting a high standard in customer value creation and service excellence. The company's ability to combine technological innovation with human oversight and to modernize without compromising reliability positions it as a trusted partner for organizations navigating Singapore's increasingly complex security environment.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates superior strategy execution, measurable customer outcomes, and a sustained focus on long-term value creation. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that redefine customer partnerships through innovation, consistency, and responsible growth.

About Secom Singapore

SECOM Singapore offers a wide range of loss prevention and on-premises response services that deliver comprehensive security to ensure safety of the staff, protect the assets and interest of our customers.

