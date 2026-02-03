Frost & Sullivan: Didcom receives the 2025 Mexican Intelligent Mobility & Connected Truck Telematics Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Advancing Fleet-Centric Innovation

Didcom is recognized for driving customer acquisition and operational transformation through engineering excellence and intelligent mobility solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Didcom has been awarded the 2025 Mexican Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Intelligent Mobility & Connected Truck Telematics sector for its outstanding achievements in engineering innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and customer-focused operational transformation. This recognition highlights Didcom's consistent leadership in delivering cost-efficient, reliable, and scalable telematics solutions that build lasting operational trust in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on AI-powered analytics, Edge Intelligence, and real-time data capabilities, Didcom has shown its ability to adapt and lead in an increasingly intelligent and connected mobility environment. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in proprietary engineering, modular sensor-to-cloud architecture, and OEM-aligned integration have enabled it to scale effectively across Mexico while strengthening its presence in broader North American and international markets. "Didcom's customer acquisition model thrives on long-standing partnerships, strong engineering alignment with OEMs, and the ability to deploy scalable solutions that adapt to evolving fleet needs," states Benson Augustine, Program Manager for Aftermarket & Digital Retail, Mobility, at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation is central to Didcom's approach. Its comprehensive platform integrates OEM-embedded connectivity, aftermarket versatility, and engineering-driven integration within interoperable ecosystems that support traditional, hybrid, and electric fleets. By consolidating real-time operational data--including vehicle health, energy usage, safety signals, and driver behavior--into a unified intelligence-ready environment, Didcom enables fleets to move from manual oversight to predictive, automated, and AI-assisted operations. This approach improves efficiency, enhances safety outcomes, and ensures continuity and reliability across diverse operating conditions.

Didcom's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position as a customer value leader. By prioritizing reliability, continuity, and operational trust, the company delivers a strong ownership experience supported by localized engineering expertise and responsive partner ecosystems. Its modular architecture and cost-efficient pricing strategy enable fleets and manufacturers to achieve measurable economic impact through fuel and energy optimization, predictive maintenance, and intelligent operational decision-making.

"This Customer Value Leadership recognition by Frost & Sullivan confirms what has guided Didcom since day one: engineering must translate into real operational value for our customers. We don't build technology for the sake of innovation--we design solutions that fleets can trust, scale, and operate with confidence. This recognition reinforces our responsibility to continuously strengthen reliability, execution, and intelligent mobility built from the ground up," said Eng. Yojanan Cornejo Chait, Didcom CEO & Founder.

Frost & Sullivan commends Didcom for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, engineering excellence, and ecosystem-led innovation are shaping the future of intelligent mobility and connected truck telematics while delivering tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, operational performance, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact

Camila Tinajero

[email protected]

About Didcom

Didcom is a Mexican company specializing in applied engineering, smart hardware, embedded systems, telematics, and advanced solutions for mobility and fleet operations. With over 17 years of experience, Didcom drives operational efficiency through high-impact technologies focused on safety, productivity, and data-driven decision-making. Visit Didcom at didcom.com.mx

Contact

Fernando García

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

