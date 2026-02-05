Microchip Technology Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Product Leadership Recognition for Automotive Touchscreen Controllers

Microchip is recognized for advancing automotive HMI innovation with flexible, safety-compliant touchscreen controller technology that enables next-generation in-vehicle displays.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Microchip Technology has been recognized with the 2025 Global Product Leadership Recognition in the automotive touchscreen controllers industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, engineering excellence, and customer-centric execution. This highlights Microchip's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering differentiated, safety-compliant solutions for the rapidly evolving automotive human-machine interface (HMI) landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Microchip excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align long-term product strategy with market demand while executing with precision and scale. "Microchip's maXTouch® M1 family directly addresses the complexity of modern automotive HMI by combining form-factor freedom, functional safety, and uncompromising performance in a single, integration-ready platform. With its strong overall performance, Microchip sets a benchmark for automotive touchscreen controllers in a fast-moving, software-defined vehicle ecosystem," said Jack Palmer, principal consultant for Frost & Sullivan's mobility advisory practice.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on deep OEM collaboration and continuous product innovation, Microchip has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly changing environment. As automotive displays evolve toward pillar-to-pillar layouts, curved OLED panels, and freeform shapes, OEMs face mounting pressure to reduce complexity and accelerate time-to-market. Microchip's maXTouch M1 family delivers a timely response, offering reconfigurable sensor channels that adapt to circular clusters, ultrawide infotainment panels, and shaped displays, while maintaining robust performance in harsh automotive conditions.

Innovation is central to Microchip's approach. The ATMXT3072M1 and ATMXT2496M1 controllers introduce capabilities previously unavailable in the market, including high signal-to-noise performance for thick-glove operation, seamless knob-on-display functionality, and ISO 26262 functional safety compliance. These advancements empower OEMs to deliver safer, more intuitive, and highly differentiated in-vehicle experiences across infotainment, cluster, and center-stack applications.

"Receiving this recognition from Frost & Sullivan underscores the impact of our long‑term investment in automotive HMI innovation," said Giovanni Fontana, director of Microchip's human machine interface division. "The maXTouch M1 family was engineered in close collaboration with our OEM and Tier 1 partners to solve real integration challenges and deliver solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of the industry. We're proud to help our customers create safer, more intuitive, and exceptional performance as the market moves rapidly toward software‑defined vehicles."

Microchip's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the automotive semiconductor market. The company works closely with OEMs and display manufacturers through joint design reviews, tuning sessions, and regional support hubs, ensuring that product roadmaps align with real-world integration challenges. Its Total System Solutions approach--combining touchscreen controllers with complementary microcontrollers, power management ICs, and development tools--simplifies HMI integration, reduces system cost, and accelerates deployment across global programs.

Engineered for uncompromising reliability, the M1 family is AEC-Q100 qualified and CISPR 25 Class 5 compliant, with embedded diagnostics, error-correcting memory, and independent safety timing paths. Performance enhancements such as sub-25 millisecond touch latency, multi-touch reporting up to 120 Hz, palm recovery, and moisture resilience ensure precise interaction even in high-noise or high-humidity environments. Hybrid touch-plus-rotary input enables tactile control directly on the display, aligning with regulatory trends that prioritize reduced driver distraction for critical functions.

Frost & Sullivan commends Microchip for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of automotive HMI and redefining expectations for capacitive touch technology in software-defined vehicles.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Product Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market impact, customer value, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

