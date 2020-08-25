Westshore Terminals Signs Term Sheet with Teck Coal Limited

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership has signed a term sheet with Teck Coal Limited to enter into a new contract for the shipment of coal following expiry of their current contract on March 31, 2021.

The new contract will provide for the shipment of between 5 and 7 million tonnes of coal annually at fixed loading charges. The 5 to 7 million tonne range will apply for the 9 months April – December, 2021 and for each 12 month period (January – December) in subsequent years. Teck will be required to ship 32.25 million tonnes over the term of the new contract.

For further information: Glenn Dudar, Vice President/General Manager, (604) 946-3494