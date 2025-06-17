WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Jun 17, 2025, 19:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Dallas H. Ross

40,233,103

92.65

3,193,253

7.35

Clark H. Hollands

38,813,952

89.38

4,612,404

10.62

Nick Desmarais

42,604,517

98.11

821,839

1.89

Steve Akazawa

43,365,091

99.86

61,265

0.14

Dianne Watts

43,351,706

99.83

74,650

0.17

Glenn Dudar

43,316,345

99.75

110,011

0.25

Dirk Lever

43,411,941

99.97

14,415

0.03

David Schellenberg

43,389,333

99.91

37,023

0.09

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

KPMG LLP

42,924,217

98.43

684,370

1.57

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214

