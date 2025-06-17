WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Dallas H. Ross 40,233,103 92.65 3,193,253 7.35 Clark H. Hollands 38,813,952 89.38 4,612,404 10.62 Nick Desmarais 42,604,517 98.11 821,839 1.89 Steve Akazawa 43,365,091 99.86 61,265 0.14 Dianne Watts 43,351,706 99.83 74,650 0.17 Glenn Dudar 43,316,345 99.75 110,011 0.25 Dirk Lever 43,411,941 99.97 14,415 0.03 David Schellenberg 43,389,333 99.91 37,023 0.09

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors Votes For % Votes Withheld % KPMG LLP 42,924,217 98.43 684,370 1.57

For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214