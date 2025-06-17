WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS
Jun 17, 2025, 19:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
Dallas H. Ross
|
40,233,103
|
92.65
|
3,193,253
|
7.35
|
Clark H. Hollands
|
38,813,952
|
89.38
|
4,612,404
|
10.62
|
Nick Desmarais
|
42,604,517
|
98.11
|
821,839
|
1.89
|
Steve Akazawa
|
43,365,091
|
99.86
|
61,265
|
0.14
|
Dianne Watts
|
43,351,706
|
99.83
|
74,650
|
0.17
|
Glenn Dudar
|
43,316,345
|
99.75
|
110,011
|
0.25
|
Dirk Lever
|
43,411,941
|
99.97
|
14,415
|
0.03
|
David Schellenberg
|
43,389,333
|
99.91
|
37,023
|
0.09
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
|
Auditors
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
KPMG LLP
|
42,924,217
|
98.43
|
684,370
|
1.57
SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214
