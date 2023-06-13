WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % William W. Stinson 32,869,026 74.86 11,040,117 25.14 Dallas H. Ross 40,204,474 91.56 3,704,669 8.44 Brian Canfield 27,310,201 62.20 16,598,942 37.80 Glen Clark 43,793,620 99.74 115,523 0.26 Clark H. Hollands 29,445,905 67.06 14,463,238 32.94 Nick Desmarais 41,645,766 94.85 2,263,377 5.15 Steve Akazawa 43,828,857 99.82 80,286 0.18 Dianne Watts 43,817,750 99.79 91,393 0.21



The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors Votes For % Votes Withheld % KPMG LLP 44,098,793 99.96 16,307 0.04

