WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS
13 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
William W. Stinson
|
32,869,026
|
74.86
|
11,040,117
|
25.14
|
Dallas H. Ross
|
40,204,474
|
91.56
|
3,704,669
|
8.44
|
Brian Canfield
|
27,310,201
|
62.20
|
16,598,942
|
37.80
|
Glen Clark
|
43,793,620
|
99.74
|
115,523
|
0.26
|
Clark H. Hollands
|
29,445,905
|
67.06
|
14,463,238
|
32.94
|
Nick Desmarais
|
41,645,766
|
94.85
|
2,263,377
|
5.15
|
Steve Akazawa
|
43,828,857
|
99.82
|
80,286
|
0.18
|
Dianne Watts
|
43,817,750
|
99.79
|
91,393
|
0.21
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
|
Auditors
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
KPMG LLP
|
44,098,793
|
99.96
|
16,307
|
0.04
SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
For further information: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214
