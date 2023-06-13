WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

13 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

William W. Stinson

32,869,026

74.86

11,040,117

25.14

Dallas H. Ross

40,204,474

91.56

3,704,669

8.44

Brian Canfield

27,310,201

62.20

16,598,942

37.80

Glen Clark

43,793,620

99.74

115,523

0.26

Clark H. Hollands

29,445,905

67.06

14,463,238

32.94

Nick Desmarais

41,645,766

94.85

2,263,377

5.15

Steve Akazawa

43,828,857

99.82

80,286

0.18

Dianne Watts

43,817,750

99.79

91,393

0.21


The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

KPMG LLP

44,098,793

99.96

16,307

0.04

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214

