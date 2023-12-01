WESTSHORE TERMINALS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ILWU LOCAL 514

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership ("Westshore") has reached an agreement with Local 514 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ("ILWU"), which has been ratified by local membership. The new six-year agreement expires on January 31, 2028, which is the same term as the prior announced agreements for ILWU Locals 502 & 517.

