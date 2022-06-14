WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION (the "Corporation") - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Jun 14, 2022, 20:00 ET
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3
VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
Election of Directors
The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
William W. Stinson
|
29,856,215
|
67.55 %
|
14,340,640
|
32.45 %
|
M. Dallas H. Ross
|
28,003,729
|
63.36 %
|
16,193,126
|
36.64 %
|
Brian Canfield
|
36,266,944
|
82.06 %
|
7,929,911
|
17.94 %
|
Glen Clark
|
30,630,095
|
69.30 %
|
13,566,760
|
30.70 %
|
H. Clark Hollands
|
38,712,909
|
87.59 %
|
5,483,946
|
12.41 %
|
Nick Desmarais
|
30,423,679
|
68.84 %
|
13,773,176
|
31.16 %
|
Steve Akazawa
|
44,037,185
|
99.64 %
|
159,670
|
0.36 %
|
Dianne Watts
|
44,012,530
|
99.58 %
|
184,325
|
0.42 %
Appointment of Auditors
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
|
Auditors
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
KPMG LLP
|
44,412,750
|
99.96 %
|
16,520
|
0.04 %
DATED this 14th day of June, 2022.
(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development
SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
