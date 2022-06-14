WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION (the "Corporation") - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Jun 14, 2022, 20:00 ET

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

William W. Stinson

29,856,215

67.55 %

14,340,640

32.45 %

M. Dallas H. Ross

28,003,729

63.36 %

16,193,126

36.64 %

Brian Canfield

36,266,944

82.06 %

7,929,911

17.94 %

Glen Clark

30,630,095

69.30 %

13,566,760

30.70 %

H. Clark Hollands

38,712,909

87.59 %

5,483,946

12.41 %

Nick Desmarais

30,423,679

68.84 %

13,773,176

31.16 %

Steve Akazawa

44,037,185

99.64 %

159,670

0.36 %

Dianne Watts

44,012,530

99.58 %

184,325

0.42 %

Appointment of Auditors

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

KPMG LLP

44,412,750

99.96 %

16,520

0.04 %

DATED this 14th day of June, 2022.

(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

