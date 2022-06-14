WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION (the "Corporation") - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % William W. Stinson 29,856,215 67.55 % 14,340,640 32.45 % M. Dallas H. Ross 28,003,729 63.36 % 16,193,126 36.64 % Brian Canfield 36,266,944 82.06 % 7,929,911 17.94 % Glen Clark 30,630,095 69.30 % 13,566,760 30.70 % H. Clark Hollands 38,712,909 87.59 % 5,483,946 12.41 % Nick Desmarais 30,423,679 68.84 % 13,773,176 31.16 % Steve Akazawa 44,037,185 99.64 % 159,670 0.36 % Dianne Watts 44,012,530 99.58 % 184,325 0.42 %

Appointment of Auditors

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors Votes For % Votes Withheld % KPMG LLP 44,412,750 99.96 % 16,520 0.04 %

DATED this 14th day of June, 2022.

(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"

Nick Desmarais

Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation