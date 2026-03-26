WestJet welcomes Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement as new brand ambassador

This partnership builds on WestJet's role as Official Airline of the Toronto Blue Jays

CALGARY, AB, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet is proud to announce that Toronto Blue Jays infielder, Ernie Clement, has officially joined the airline as its newest Toronto Blue Jays player brand ambassador, marking a new chapter in WestJet's long-standing relationship with Canada's team. The partnership reflects WestJet's continued commitment to community, connection, and a team first culture--values Clement exemplifies both on and off the field.

The partnership with Clement builds on WestJet's seven-year partnership renewal as the Official Airline of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced in October 2025, and will bring fans closer to the game through new content, experiences and travel-inspired activations throughout the season.

"As Canadians gear up for another Toronto Blue Jays season, there's an undeniable energy that brings fans together from coast to coast," said Steph Ng, Vice-President, Brand and Marketing at WestJet Group. "Our partnership with the Blue Jays is central to how WestJet connects those fans, and welcoming Ernie as our newest player ambassador is an exciting next step. He's a genuine, hardworking teammate whose energy mirrors the pride and passion of WestJetters across Canada."

"WestJet has been an incredible partner to the Toronto Blue Jays and our fans," said Mark Ditmars, Vice-President, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "Having Ernie help bring the partnership to life is a natural fit. He embodies the hustle, positivity and love of the game that our fans connect with."

As a WestJet ambassador, Clement will collaborate with the airline on fan experiences, social storytelling and special campaigns celebrating the passion of Blue Jays fans across Canada. And the timing couldn't be more fitting: not only do WestJet and Clement share a passion for teamwork, they also share a special milestone, with both fresh off celebrating their 30th birthdays.

"The Toronto Blue Jays have built something special in Canada, and it reminds me a lot of what WestJet has built," said Clement. "It's all about being a good teammate and caring for one another--and we pair well that way."

To learn more about WestJet's partnership with Ernie Clement and the Toronto Blue Jays, visit: westjet.com/bluejays

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

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SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership