WestJet welcomes Dawson Creek, B.C. to its network

"Providing the opportunity for convenient travel into and out of Calgary will help strengthen Dawson Creek's already vibrant oil and gas, agriculture and tourism industries, many of which have links to Calgary and beyond," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "The value of connecting people, markets and communities is immeasurable and we look forward to bringing Canada's favourite airline to the city this April."

With the addition of Calgary-Dawson Creek service, WestJet Link will now operate five routes between Calgary and Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat and one between Cranbrook and Vancouver. WestJet Link operations between Calgary and Prince George, B.C., will shift to year-round service on WestJet Encore's 78-seat DHC-8-400 aircraft effective April 26.

"The City of Dawson Creek is pleased to welcome WestJet to our community," said Dale Bumstead, Mayor of the City of Dawson Creek. "Dawson Creek is the hub of economic opportunity in the South Peace Region and WestJet service will further enhance these opportunities by providing our airport with additional destinations. Whether you are working in the area, attending a concert in our world-class event centre or visiting friends and family in the region, this new service will provide an added convenient travel option."

WestJet Link is operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines using its fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft. Each aircraft includes six seats available in WestJet Premium, offering guests advanced boarding, no-charge for two checked bags and seating at the front of the aircraft.

Dawson Creek is WestJet's 72nd destination out of Calgary, the airline's home and hub. By June 2020, the airline will operate more than 1000 flights per week in peak season out of Calgary International Airport. More Calgarians choose WestJet for their air travel than any other airline.

"This new non-stop flight aboard WestJet will connect recreational and business guests to the beautiful city of Dawson Creek. The new link will also enable more B.C. guests to connect to WestJet's extensive YYC hub. We're excited to collaborate with WestJet Link on continued growth," said Bob Sartor, President and CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority.

Details of WestJet's service between Dawson Creek, B.C. and Calgary:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Calgary-Dawson Creek Daily 1:15 p.m. 2:19 p.m. April 26, 2020 Dawson Creek-Calgary Daily 2:50 p.m. 5:49 p.m. April 26, 2020

Additional quotes:

"We're excited to begin operating this new daily non-stop service between Calgary and Dawson Creek", says Pacific Coastal Airline's President, Quentin Smith. "The addition of this route to the existing network of WestJet Link operations is indicative of the strong relationship between our two airlines, and the ongoing growth opportunities that exist for Link service."

"At ARC, we are always looking for opportunities to create partnerships and enhance relationships with our stakeholders," said Ron Toly, ARC Resources Ltd. "The new WestJet Link service to Dawson Creek opens up the doors to continued opportunity and growth for all businesses in the BC Peace region area."

"The BC Peace region is poised for continued business growth with projects like TC Energy's Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project," said Kiel Giddens, Public Affairs Manager for TC Energy. "This new WestJet service is a welcome connection that our employees and contractors will be able to take advantage of."

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 110 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 250 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

