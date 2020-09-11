WestJet to offer guests no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance for air and vacation reservations

Guests can confidently book travel to Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe including the U.K. with coverage for COVID-19 medical and quarantine costs

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet is announcing no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance coverage for eligible guests booking travel to Mexico, the Caribbean and European destinations including the United Kingdom.

For reservations made on or after September 18, 2020, any WestJet air-only reservation including WestJet Vacations bookings for travel to and from Mexico, the Caribbean (excluding the U.S.), Europe (including U.K.) and inbound to Canada will provide eligible guests no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance through new partner TuGo®. Coverage will be automatically applied at no additional charge to eligible guests at the time of purchase for travel until August 31, 2021 for up to 21 days. One-way travel reservations will also be eligible for coverage for up to seven days.

"We know Canadians are seeking reassurance and our guests can now have confidence knowing they are protected against unforeseen medical costs related to the pandemic when choosing to book with WestJet," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Safety measures have been implemented across our entire travel journey and providing our guests peace of mind during their travels is worth the investment we are making to ensure the safest travel experience for our guests."

TuGo® Travel Insurance COVID-19 coverage for WestJet guests includes*:

Emergency medical and hospital costs for outbound travellers if diagnosed with COVID-19 while outside of Canada (excluding U.S) for up to a maximum limit of $100,000 CAD per insured person.

(excluding U.S) for up to a maximum limit of CAD per insured person. Emergency medical and hospital costs for inbound travellers visiting Canada diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Canada up to the maximum limit of $100,000 CAD per insured person.

diagnosed with COVID-19 while in up to the maximum limit of CAD per insured person. Quarantine accommodation costs when the traveller tests positive for COVID-19 on the trip up to $150 CAD per insured person, per day to a maximum of 14 days for inbound and outbound reservations.

CAD per insured person, per day to a maximum of 14 days for inbound and outbound reservations. Ambulance transportation and air evacuation costs related to COVID-19, up to the maximum limit of $100,000 CAD per insured person for inbound and outbound guests.

CAD per insured person for inbound and outbound guests. COVID-19 repatriation costs in case of death of up to $5,000 CAD per insured person for inbound and outbound guests.

CAD per insured person for inbound and outbound guests. One-way economy airfare for the return of one travelling companion and dependent children when air evacuated back home for treatment.

"TuGo is excited to partner with WestJet to offer Canadians an opportunity to travel again," said Patrick Robinson, TuGo's CEO. "With our shared focus on the health, wellness and safety of travellers, it's a natural fit for our two Canadian-owned and operated companies to come together to equip and support Canadians in this 'next normal'."

WestJet has built a framework to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly. From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline invested quickly in hygiene and safety measures to mitigate the risk throughout the entire travel journey, investing millions of dollars' worth of equipment, cleaning and additional measures to protect those who had to fly. The airline continues to invest, test and trial multiple additional safety measures to ensure safety above all.

*Exclusions apply. Not available to residents of Saskatchewan or for travel including cruises. For full coverage details, please visit here.

About WestJet

WestJet and WestJet Encore continue to connect all 39 of the airline's domestic airports, with a reduced frequency, to ensure essential travel, trade and cargo can continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

About TuGo

Canadian-owned and operated for nearly 60 years, TuGo specializes in products and services that support travellers' health, wellness and safety across Canada and around the globe. As one of Canada's top insurance providers and a Platinum Club member of Canada's Best Managed Companies, TuGo offers 24/7 in-house emergency travel medical assistance, with support in 27 languages. TuGo recognizes the challenges and uncertainty Canadians are experiencing; that's why we're working to equip travellers with the services and support they need to travel again.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]; To contact TuGo's media team, please email Melissa Kaerne Manning at [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

