WestJet secures its largest-ever aircraft order with Boeing

Sizeable aircraft order to be delivered through 2034 as part of airline's multi-billion-dollar investment in future growth

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced an agreement with Boeing for the purchase of 60 737-10 MAX narrowbody aircraft, with options for an additional 25. The order also includes seven 787-9 Dreamliner widebody aircraft with options for four more as the company advances its growth strategy to build a stronger, resilient low-cost airline that provides Canadians with more choice, more destinations and more value.

This order increases the airline's current order book, to 123 aircraft and 40 options, while extending WestJet's fleet growth plans through 2034.

"With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has the largest order book of any airline in Canada and will double our fleet of Dreamliners, underpinning our growth plans and our commitment to affordable travel options for Canadians from coast to coast and exciting career paths for our people," said WestJet Chief Executive Officer, Alexis von Hoensbroech. "These highly efficient and comfortable aircraft are critical to the growth and renewal of our fleet and will also significantly improve our fuel consumption."

Since the airline's inception in 1996, WestJet has been safely and reliably serving millions of Canadians onboard Boeing aircraft. This substantial commitment to WestJet's growth will allow the airline to continue to build its network and offer affordable options for guests for years to come.

"We are honored that WestJet has once again placed its trust in Boeing with a major investment that builds on our three decades of partnership and solidifies their fleet for the decades ahead," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We look forward to supporting WestJet's exciting growth as they leverage the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner to serve even more guests with great efficiency and comfort."

The deal marks future economic benefits on both sides of the border. Canada is one of Boeing's largest international supply bases, providing aerospace parts for all Boeing commercial airplane models in production, contributing $4 billion in economic benefit to Canada each year, while securing long-term manufacturing jobs in both Canada and the United States.

"This agreement between WestJet and Boeing reflects a pragmatic approach to doing business, creating new opportunities, economic benefits, and long-term jobs on both sides of the border, while ensuring that WestJet is well-equipped to grow, offer more options for passengers, and better connect Canadians," said the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.

Building on WestJet's already significant investment in its home province Alberta, the airline is continuing to invest and grow its commitment to the province.

"I'm thrilled to see this historic purchase agreement between WestJet and Boeing. Not only does this represent WestJet's largest-ever aircraft order, but it also reinforces Alberta's growing reputation, both nationally and internationally, as a leading aerospace and aviation hub. Alberta remains a place where businesses can grow and thrive for the future. Alberta's government continues to be a proud partner of WestJet, including recent support for Lufthansa's milestone engine repair facility investment." - Alberta Premier, Danielle Smith

WestJet currently operates 193 passenger aircraft, inclusive of 147 Boeing 737s, seven 787s and 39 De Havilland Q400s. With an average age of approximately 10 years, WestJet's fleet is among the youngest of established North American carriers.

WestJet's Board of Directors approved the order for additional Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft to mark the airline's largest order agreement to-date, and the largest-ever Canadian Boeing order.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

