WestJet's inaugural flight between Calgary and Washington D.C. take off

Airline continues to bring increased capacity to Calgary with transborder network expansion

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the launch of its first-ever service between Calgary and Washington D.C., with the departure of WS1618 at 11:30 a.m. MST. With the inclusion of Washington D.C. to WestJet's Calgary network along with new service to Detroit and the restoration of service to an expansive list of U.S. destinations, WestJet is increasing its Calgary transborder capacity by 46 per cent compared to Summer 2022, with direct service to 20 U.S. destinations across the country.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the inauguration of our service between Calgary and Washington D.C. forming yet another meaningful connection between our home hub in Calgary and our southern neighbors, that will provide newfound, seamless access to the world-renowned monuments in the capital city of the United States" said Chris Avery, WestJet Vice-President, Network Planning, Alliances and Commercial Development. "Whether our guests crave access to Western Canada's Rocky Mountains or the historical sites of Washington D.C., this new route will unlock instrumental opportunity for our guests to travel for business and leisure, bolstering business and tourism opportunities in both cities."

"We are delighted about WestJet's new flight between Calgary and Washington D.C.," said Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations and Infrastructure, The Calgary Airport Authority. "Focused on connecting people and places, YYC Calgary International Airport is proud to be the first impression of Alberta's western hospitality for business and leisure travellers. We look forward to continuing to support our partners' growth, and welcoming guests from around the world."

The departure of WS1618 is the first of three weekly flights that will travel between Calgary and Washington D.C. this summer.

Route Start Date Frequency Departure Arrival Calgary – Washington D.C. (Dulles) June 2, 2023 3x weekly 11:30 a.m. local 5:47 p.m. local Washington D.C. (Dulles) – Calgary June 2, 2023 3x weekly 6:40 p.m. local 9:27 p.m. local

"We are thrilled to welcome WestJet to the Washington Dulles family today," said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. "WestJet's new service from Dulles International to Calgary offers exciting leisure and business opportunities for Western Canadians to experience Washington, D.C., and the National Capital Region."

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

