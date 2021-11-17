WestJet's global network expanding to include London Heathrow from Calgary

"As the airline with the most flights from Alberta, this is an important recovery milestone as we forge new connections between Canada and one of the world's most sought after global hubs," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "We continue to strengthen our network, offering more options for business and leisure travellers and these investments will expedite our industry's recovery while ensuring Western Canada builds back from the pandemic more connected than ever before."

As confidence in business and leisure travel continues to rise, WestJet's newest route will operate this spring on the airline's 787 Dreamliner. WestJet's 787 service features the airline's Business Cabin including lie-flat pods, dining on demand and elevated Premium and Economy Cabin options.

"We are committed to the expansion of our global hub in Calgary and supporting the recovery of many sectors who rely on travel and tourism," continued Weatherill. "As the airline with the most non-stop European destinations from YYC, we are looking forward to guests benefitting from more options and increased connectivity for travel between Canada and the UK."

With the addition of Heathrow to WestJet's network this spring, WestJet will connect Calgary to 77 non-stop destinations throughout the year. WestJet will also continue to offer non-stop flights between Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax to London, Gatwick.

Additional network details for travel between Calgary and London-Heathrow including frequency, timing and introductory pricing will be available, and for sale, in the coming weeks.

Additional Quotes

"WestJet is a fantastic airline with a strong history of providing top-notch service and excellent value for money, making it a great fit for Heathrow. As travel begins to reopen, we look forward to working with WestJet to improve the UK's connectivity with Canada and give passengers even more choice when flying across the Atlantic."

- John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow CEO

"WestJet's new non-stop route from YYC to London Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, is welcomed by those looking to access the world's premier financial and business centre and those eager for a direct connection to explore London's culture and landmarks. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the pond to experience the traditional Indigenous lands and warm hospitality our region is known for."

- Bob Sartor, President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority.

"Congratulations to WestJet for continuing to invest in new ways to connect Calgarians and our economy to the world. London Heathrow is a critical access point for business and leisure travellers and will be of great benefit to investors and tourists who want world class access to our region."

- Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

"Air access is key to our province's economic recovery and growth of the tourism industry We look forward to welcoming back UK travellers and showcasing Alberta as a top destination."

- David Goldstein, CEO Travel Alberta

"Having direct flight access to Heathrow, enhancing connectivity to London, a global capital market and business hub will further enhance Alberta's competitiveness for investment and trade. This is also the latest signal to global investors of confidence in Alberta's economy and economic recovery. We look forward to putting these flights to good use bringing investors and business to our province who will bring with them capital and jobs for Albertans."

- Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta Rick Christiaanse Invest Alberta

"WestJet's non-stop service to the globally recognized London Heathrow Airport is great news for ensuring continued investment and talent attraction to our city as we work together to make Calgary the destination of choice for the world's best entrepreneurs."

- Brad Parry, Interim President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

