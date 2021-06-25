WestJet reconnecting routes across British Columbia

Airline to restart eight routes and inaugurate new flights between nine communities by early July

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet is further restoring British Columbia's domestic and interprovincial connectivity with the restart of eight routes to and from destinations across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The airline is also set to inaugurate 10 new routes by July 5, 2021. Full schedule details and resumption dates are outlined below.

"We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones, the safe restart of travel is essential to Canada's economic recovery."

WestJet's investments are critical to ensuring British Columbia's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and by the end of June, the airline is set to inaugurate new flights between Abbotsford and Prince George and restore WestJet Link service between Vancouver and Cranbrook.

"As a leader in aviation, WestJet has been working with industry, tourism and business across the province to ensure their voices are being heard as we safely restart travel. We thank Premier Horgan and his government for prioritizing travel as a critical component of the government's restart plan. While progress has been made in British Columbia, we continue to advocate for safe travel framework from the Government of Canada," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President.

This July, WestJet will offer non-stop service from Vancouver to 18 cities, from Victoria to eight cities, from Kelowna to seven cities, from Comox to four cities and from Nanaimo to three cities. From the communities of Kamloops, Penticton and Prince George, the airline will connect to two communities non-stop.

British Columbia route restarts between now and June 30, 2021

Route Peak Frequency Route restart date Victoria – Winnipeg * 3x weekly June 24, 2021 Kelowna - Regina * 2x weekly June 24, 2021 Nanaimo – Vancouver 2x daily June 25, 2021 Nanaimo – Edmonton * 2x weekly June 25, 2021 Comox – Vancouver 2x daily June 25, 2021 Kelowna - Saskatoon * 2x weekly June 25, 2021 Kelowna – Victoria 4x weekly June 25, 2021 Vancouver – Cranbrook 1x daily June 25, 2021 Abbotsford - Prince George * 2x weekly June 25, 2021 Prince George - Calgary 4x weekly June 25, 2021 Victoria – Ottawa * 1x weekly June 26, 2021 Comox - Edmonton 5x weekly June 26, 2021 Comox - Toronto * 1x weekly June 26, 2021 Victoria - Saskatoon * 2x weekly June 27, 2021 Victoria - Toronto 2x weekly June 30, 2021 Penticton - Edmonton * 2x weekly July 4, 2021 Kamloops - Edmonton * 2x weekly July 5, 2021 Vancouver – Fort St. John 4x weekly July 13, 2021

*New Route

