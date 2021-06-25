WestJet reconnecting Alberta routes

Airline to restart 10 routes across province and inaugurate new service from Edmonton to Penticton, Kamloops and Nanaimo

Non-stop service between Calgary-Charlottetown to launch on July 29

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet is further restoring Alberta's domestic and interprovincial connectivity with the restart of 10 routes to and from destinations across British Columbia, the Yukon, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia from Calgary, Edmonton and Medicine Hat. The airline will also start operation of three new routes to and from Edmonton and begin non-stop service between Calgary and Charlottetown. Full schedule details and resumption dates are outlined below.

"We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians, and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones, the safe restart of travel is essential to Canada's economic recovery."

Connecting Alberta to Prince Edward Island non-stop

After being delayed due to the pandemic, WestJet will bridge new domestic connections between the east and the west with the introduction of new twice-weekly, non-stop service between Charlottetown, P.E.I., and Calgary, beginning July 29. The service connecting the two provinces was previously scheduled to start in June 2020.

WestJet's investments are critical to ensuring Alberta's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and this July, WestJet will offer non-stop service from Calgary to 42 cities and from Edmonton to 16 cities.

"This week's meeting with more than 70 Northern Alberta industry partners demonstrates the value of listening to our partners as we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic. We thank Premier Kenney and his government for leading the safe restart of travel for Albertans. While progress has been made in Alberta, we continue to advocate for a safe travel framework from the Government of Canada," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President.

Love Where You're Going Again – WestJet's Latest Video

For more than 17 months, Canadians from coast-to-coast have been separated from the people and places they love. WestJet's latest brand moment is a reminder to Canadians that it's time to love where they're going, again.

Alberta route restarts between now and July 6, 2021

Route Peak Frequency Route restart date Edmonton – Nanaimo* 2x weekly June 25, 2021 Edmonton – Regina 6x weekly June 25, 2021 Edmonton – Comox 5x weekly June 25, 2021 Calgary – Prince George 4x weekly June 25, 2021 Calgary – London, Ont. 4x weekly June 25, 2021 Edmonton – Winnipeg 6x weekly June 30, 2021 Calgary - Windsor 2x weekly June 26, 2021 Calgary - Whitehorse 2x weekly June 27, 2021 Calgary – Medicine Hat 5x weekly June 27, 2021 Edmonton – Halifax 2x weekly July 1, 2021 Edmonton – Penticton* 2x weekly July 3, 2021 Edmonton – Kamloops* 2x weekly July 4, 2021 Edmonton – Saskatoon 6x weekly July 6, 2021 Calgary – Charlottetown * 2x weekly July 29, 2021

*New route

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

