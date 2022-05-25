WestJet ratifies 10-year agreement with WestJet flight dispatchers

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced that WestJet flight dispatchers, represented by the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA), voted more than 90 per cent in favour of a 10-year agreement.

This ratified agreement starts June 1, 2022 and expires on May 31, 2032.

"As our industry continues to recover, this 10-year agreement will help the long-term sustainability of WestJet and demonstrates our commitment to our WestJetters, our guests and the communities we serve," said Diederik Pen, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our flight dispatchers exemplify true professionalism, dedication and help to ensure our operation runs smoothly day in and day out. The Canadian economy continues to transition from the challenges we faced during the pandemic. We welcome the ratification of the agreement and look forward to further collaboration to advance the recovery of Canada's travel and tourism industry."

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

