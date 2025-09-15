WestJet proudly accepts The Airline Passenger Experience Association's 2026 APEX Four Star Major Airline award

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet accepted the 2026 APEX Four Star Major Airline award at the APEX Global Expo in Long Beach, California. The award stands as the only global award entirely based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's most used travel-organizing app.

WestJet's Vice President, Inflight, Robert Antoniuk and Program Manager, Inflight Experience, Danielle Symington accept award (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the passion, dedication, and excellence our frontline teams brought to life this year," says Alex Mitchell, Vice President, Guest Experience, WestJet. "It's a huge win for our entire WestJet team—and I couldn't be prouder."

This year, WestJet also had the privilege of showcasing its iconic uniform on the Expo's global stage during the PCIAW® Fashion Show.

"Guest experience is built on global partnerships, and one of the most recognizable parts of that experience comes from WestJet's uniformed employees," says Elise Featherstone, Manager, Uniforms. "The uniform represents more than just attire — it's a symbol of safety, comfort, and trust for every person who travels with us."

For the 2026 Awards, over one million PNR verified flights have been rated by passengers spanning over 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Five Star™ and APEX Four Star™ Airline Awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

