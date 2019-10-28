WestJet now connecting Vancouver and Cranbrook

"Guests now have better access and more convenient options for travel to and from the interior of British Columbia," said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances. "Whether travelling for business or leisure, this new route gives guests the option to connect through our hub in Vancouver to destinations across our global network, including London U.K. on our Dreamliner."

Since its inception in June 2018, WestJet Link has operated more than 7,000 flights between WestJet's home and largest hub in Calgary to Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat and Prince George. In just over a year more than 200,000 guests have benefited from more convenient travel and better connectivity onto WestJet's larger network through WestJet Link.

"We are delighted to welcome WestJet Link's daily service from Vancouver to Cranbrook," said Anne Murray, Vice President, Airline Business Development and Public Affairs, Vancouver Airport Authority. "As Canada's second busiest airport, YVR proudly links passengers to communities in British Columbia, North America and around the world. WestJet Link's route to Cranbrook will further strengthen their Vancouver hub and drive economic benefits for our region, by connecting customers to a great B.C. destination."

"The region has welcomed WestJet with great support as expected," said Tristen Chernove, CEO of Elevate Airports Inc. and Canadian Rockies International Airport Manager. "Now entering WestJet's second year of service at YXC, this expansion into its Vancouver hub comes at a perfect time as our region prepares for our busiest time of year with inbound winter adventurers and outbound sun seekers. We are proud to see air travel options continue to grow at YXC and we are grateful that WestJet believes so strongly in our market."

WestJet Link is operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines using its fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft. Each aircraft includes six seats available in WestJet Premium, offering guests advanced boarding, no-charge for two checked bags and seating at the front of the aircraft.

"The addition of WestJet Link's service to Vancouver International Airport's main terminal is evidence of the growing partnership between our two airlines," said Quentin Smith, President, Pacific Coastal Airlines. "We look forward to working with WestJet on further development of WestJet Link's operations over the coming years."

This winter, WestJet will operate more than 75 daily departures from Vancouver International Airport to 29 destinations.

Details of WestJet Link's service between Vancouver and Cranbrook:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Cranbrook-

Vancouver Daily 11:45 a.m. 12:25 p.m. October 27,

2019 Vancouver-

Cranbrook Daily 1:35 p.m. 4:05 p.m. October 27,

2019

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favorite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

