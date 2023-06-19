WestJet inaugurates service between Saskatoon and Minneapolis

New route builds on airline's commitment to invest in growing network of transborder connections from Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the commencement of its new nonstop transborder service between Saskatoon and Minneapolis, with the departure of WS1900 at 7:10 a.m. MST.

Growing Saskatoon's aviation pipeline, the new route unlocks direct connectivity from Saskatchewan to the Midwest United States and beyond. With the inclusion of Minneapolis to Saskatoon's network, WestJet has increased transborder capacity in and out of the City of Bridges by 20 per cent during the summer.

Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director, Government Relations & Regulatory Affairs is joined by Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of Saskatoon Airport Authority at the inaugural flight between Saskatoon and Minneapolis. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"We are thrilled to celebrate the departure of our inaugural flight between Saskatoon and Minneapolis today, bolstering our title as Saskatchewan's leading airline and signifying our expanded commitment to the province," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director, Government Relations & Regulatory Affairs. "This new connectivity between Saskatoon and Minneapolis will further enhance transborder travel options for the communities we serve and stimulate vital business and tourism opportunities on both sides of the border."

"The Saskatoon Airport is committed to provide air service that connects Northern Saskatchewan to the world," says Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of Saskatoon Airport Authority. "As we recover from the pandemic, we continue to work closely with our partners on new service and routes which drive economic benefit to our community, connecting leisure travel and business to Saskatchewan. We are thrilled to welcome WestJet's new direct, 3x weekly air service route into the Minneapolis hub."

The departure of WS1900 is the first of three weekly flights that will travel between Saskatoon and Minneapolis this summer.

Route Start Date Frequency Days of Service Departure Arrival Saskatoon – Minneapolis June 19, 2023 3x weekly Mon/Wed/Fri 7:10 a.m. 10:31 a.m. Minneapolis – Saskatoon June 19, 2023 3x weekly Mon/Wed/Fri 12:45 p.m. 2:02 p.m.

New U.S. connectivity unlocks a network of opportunity with access to Delta Air Lines hub

Through its longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Minneapolis will arrive in one of the U.S. airline's major hubs. Guests will gain access to a vast network of U.S. destinations, including Boston, Miami, New York, Washington D.C. and more, on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure. Guests can also expect baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access where applicable. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program.

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

