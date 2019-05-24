WestJet guests now boarding for beautiful Barcelona

Airline expands European network with first flight to BCN from Toronto Pearson

CALGARY, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - WestJet today opened greater access to both Europe and Canada with its inaugural flight between Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ). The airline's new route is its first to Spain and gives European business and leisure travellers access to the greater WestJet network through the airline's Toronto hub.

"This flight between Barcelona and Toronto complements our existing Toronto-London (Gatwick) service in providing our guests with another non-stop flight to a popular European tourism and financial centre," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "In addition, Europeans looking to travel to Canada this summer now have even greater access to the greater WestJet network through our Toronto hub. We look forward to welcoming our guests on board today and providing them with a truly caring Canadian experience throughout their journey."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of another great option for travellers to Europe with WestJet's new service to Barcelona," said Hillary Marshall, Vice-President Stakeholder Relations and Communications, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "More choices for international routes are some of the ways Toronto passengers can count on Pearson to provide connectivity to global destinations that meet their business and leisure travel needs."

The three-times weekly service is operated on WestJet's Boeing 767 that includes the airline's updated Premium and Economy cabin service. This summer, with the addition of Barcelona, WestJet will operate to five European cities including London, Gatwick, Paris, Dublin and Glasgow.

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Toronto-Barcelona Three-times weekly 10:05 p.m. 11:50 a.m. +1 May 24, 2019 Barcelona-Toronto Three-times weekly 1:20 p.m. 4:15 p.m. May 25, 2019

