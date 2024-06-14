WestJet Group and ALPA agreement ratified by Encore Pilot Group

CALGARY, AB, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the second collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the certified union representing Encore pilots was ratified.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects the instrumental value and contributions of our Encore pilots," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "This agreement reflects our commitment to our Encore pilots and their contributions to the WestJet Group, as we continue to invest in our growth and Encore operations, which provide critical connectivity to regions across Western Canada."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

