WestJet Group and ALPA agreement ratified

Airline to begin integration of ultra-low-cost subsidiary, Swoop into WestJet

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the second collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the certified union representing WestJet and Swoop pilots, was ratified.

"The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached an industry-leading agreement in negotiation with ALPA that recognizes the value and instrumental contributions of our current and future pilots," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group, Chief Executive Officer. "This agreement bolsters our ability to provide certainty and career opportunities across our organization for years to come while ensuring the competitive sustainability of the WestJet Group."

The agreement is in effect from January 1, 2023, and will be in place until December 31, 2026.

As negotiated in the collective agreement, the WestJet Group will now begin integration efforts of its ultra-low-cost airline, Swoop. Through an expedited process, the airline anticipates a full integration into its mainline operations by the end of October. To avoid traveller impact, Swoop will operate its existing network through to the end of its published schedule on October 28. Swoop employees will move to WestJet.

"The WestJet Group is confident in the outcome of this negotiated decision and the path forward to integrate Swoop into WestJet's operations," continued von Hoensbroech. "We continue our strategy toward providing reliable, affordable travel across the WestJet Group, leveraging the valuable experiences and learnings from the Swoop business model. This integration will enhance our ability to serve a broader spectrum of guests. Instead of only 16 aircraft serving the ultra-low-cost market, each aircraft, in our 180-strong fleet, will offer ultra-affordable travel options through to a premium inflight experience."

The WestJet Group is committed to ongoing engagement with valued communities and stakeholders to ensure that the airline continues to provide critical and affordable air travel to communities across Canada.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft,14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]