WestJet gives guests more options via Amsterdam

The enhanced partnership builds on the airline's new non-stop 787 Dreamliner service between Amsterdam and Calgary and provides greater access between Canada and European points for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Through this expanded codeshare relationship with KLM our guests will benefit from new opportunities to travel between Europe and Canada," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Our Dreamliner service to Amsterdam combined with convenient connections on a world-class partner like KLM is an exciting step as we work to support the safe restart of international travel."

WestJet's inaugural service between Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) is set to depart on August 5, 2021. The airline's new service will operate two-times weekly beginning August 5, 2021 and will increase to three-times weekly as of September 9. All AMS flights will be on WestJet's 787 Dreamliner, featuring WestJet's Business Cabin including lie-flat pods, dining on demand and WestJet's award-winning caring service.

"This is an exciting development for inbound travel and tourism to Alberta from key European markets via Amsterdam," said David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta. "Rebuilding these targeted international air links is critical to the province's economic recovery. We look forward to working with WestJet to re-establish Alberta's competitiveness as a business and leisure destination emerging from the pandemic."

Details of WestJet's service between Calgary and Amsterdam:

Route Frequency Start Date Calgary –

Amsterdam 2x weekly Aug. 5 – Sept. 5, 2021

3x weekly Sept. 9 – October 31,

2021 Amsterdam –

Calgary 2x weekly Aug. 6 – Sept. 6, 2021

3x weekly Sept. 10 – November 1,

2021

Details of WestJet's codeshare with KLM via AMS:

Airport

Code City Country VIE Vienna Austria BRU Brussels Belgium TLS Toulouse* France* LYS Lyon* MPL Montpellier/Mauguio* FRA Frankfurt Germany MUC Munich BER Berlin HAJ Hanover MXP Milan Italy VCE Venice LIS Lisbon Portugal MAD Madrid Spain GLA Glasgow UK EDI Edinburgh MAN Manchester LCY London LHR London

*Pending regulatory approval

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

