WestJet Encore reaches tentative agreement with CUPE

CUPE Local 4070 represents WestJet Encore Inflight group

CALGARY, AB, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet Encore today announced that a tentative agreement had been reached with CUPE Local 4070, representation for the WestJet Encore Inflight (Cabin Crew) group. Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

Earlier this year in February, WestJet and CUPE reached an agreement on behalf of the WestJet Inflight team that operates the airline's jet fleet.

"For the second time this year, I am pleased to share that we've tentatively come to terms on an agreement with CUPE Local 4070. We have negotiated the first collective agreement, on behalf of our WestJet Encore Inflight group, with CUPE," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "Our Inflight team members, who operate on our turboprop fleet, are an important and valued part of our operation. We intend to continue supporting them as they continue the safe, caring service our guests expect of the WestJet Group."

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

