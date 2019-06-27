WestJet, Delta Air Lines obtain clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau for transborder joint venture

"Today's clearance by the CCB is an important step towards satisfying the conditions necessary to implement the proposed WestJet-Delta transborder joint venture," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "We thank the CCB for its timely and thorough review. The joint venture will lead to more consumer choice, connectivity, and economic benefits on both sides of the border by growing U.S.-Canada business and tourism travel."

"This significant achievement brings us closer to implementing a joint venture that provides a world-class experience for customers travelling between the U.S. and Canada," said Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO. "The joint venture between Delta and WestJet will create an expanded network with more frequencies and destinations, improved airport connections and significantly enhanced frequent flyer benefits."

The proposed joint venture between the two airlines is still subject to regulatory approval from the Department of Transportation in the United States.

Upon receipt of all regulatory clearances or approvals the new joint venture will enable Delta and WestJet to deepen their existing partnership with expanded codesharing, reciprocal elite frequent flyer benefits, optimized growth across the U.S.-Canada transborder networks, and co-location at key hubs with initiatives designed to deliver a more seamless guest experience. The partners will also begin implementing joint sales and marketing activities and increase belly cargo cooperation.

Further information about WestJet and Delta Air Lines is available at westjet.com and delta.com.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favorite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

About Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, improving the air travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns.

Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries.

Headquartered in Atlanta , Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.

, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member. Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern , GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide.

, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide. Delta operates significant hubs and key markets at airports in Amsterdam , Atlanta , Boston , Detroit , London - Heathrow , Los Angeles , Mexico City , Minneapolis/St. Paul , New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle , Salt Lake City , São Paulo, Seattle , Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo - Narita .

, , , , - , , , , New York-JFK and LaGuardia, , , São Paulo, , Seoul-Incheon and - . Delta has been recognized as a Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the eighth time in nine years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide for two consecutive years.

As an employer, Delta has been regularly awarded top honors from organizations like Glassdoor and recognized as a top workplace for women and members of the military. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018.

was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018. More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Delta Corporate Communications, 404-715-2554, news archive at news.delta.com; WestJet Communications, media@westjet.com

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

