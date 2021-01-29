WestJet cuts flying to Mexico and Caribbean at request of Canadian government

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced it would temporarily cease international flying to 14 sun destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean in response to a request from the Government of Canada.

"The government asked, and we agreed," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "While we know that air travel is responsible for less than two per cent of cases since the start of the crisis, and even less today, we recognize the Government of Canada's ask is a precautionary measure. We also note that the overwhelming majority of quarantine exemptions, well over 90 per cent in fact, are connected to land borders and not air travel. We have responded to their request and will suspend service to destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean."

Effective Sunday, January 31 at 12:01 a.m. ET, WestJet will suspend southbound operations to the following destinations until April 30. Over the subsequent two weeks, WestJet will work to bring our guests already in destination back to Canada.

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Vancouver – Cancun, Mexico

Vancouver – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Calgary – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Calgary – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Calgary – Cancun, Mexico,

Calgary – Liberia, Costa Rica

Edmonton – Cancun, Mexico

Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Toronto – Cancun, Mexico

Toronto – Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Toronto – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Toronto – Kingston, Jamaica

Toronto – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Toronto – Liberia, Costa Rica

Toronto – Varadero, Cuba

Toronto – Saint Lucia

Toronto – Saint Marten

Toronto – Nassau, Bahamas

Toronto – Bermuda

Edmonton – Mazatlan, Mexico (Swoop)

Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Swoop)

Toronto – Montego Bay, Jamaica (Swoop)

Toronto – Cancun, Mexico (Swoop)

Through its Safety Above All program, the WestJet Group has implemented extensive safety measures since the start of the pandemic and as a result, there have been no documented cases of person-to-person transmission onboard the airline's flights.

"The pandemic has had devastating impacts on our hard-working people, and they have made tremendous sacrifices throughout," continued Sims. "The government recognizes how uniquely hard hit our industry has been and has acknowledged our efforts to curb the spread of the virus. We note their words of support for our airline as a strong partner in the fight against COVID-19."

For guests with travel booked during the impacted period, WestJet will proactively notify them of their options.

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Recent recognition includes:

2021 Five Star Major Airline (APEX)

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

