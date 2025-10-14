Airline extends 13-year partnership agreement for an additional seven years

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet announces the extension of its partnership agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays as the team's Official Airline for the next seven years. Since first teaming up in 2012, WestJet has been a fully integrated partner, creating unforgettable experiences for fans by connecting them to games and Blue Jays experiences across Canada and the US, establishing the iconic WestJet Flight Deck at Rogers Centre and TD Ballpark, and supporting Jays Care Foundation through the Gift of Flight.

"The renewal of our longstanding partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays reinforces our commitment to investing in meaningful travel experiences for Canadians," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As we continue working to bring guests closer to the people and places they love the most, this partnership brings together two iconic Canadian brands and makes it easier for fans across the country to cheer on Canada's team."

As part of a renewed multi-year partnership agreement, WestJet's presence will continue to be prominently featured throughout Rogers Centre and on broadcast. Fans can expect to see WestJet branding across key stadium locations, including the iconic WestJet Flight Deck, behind home plate, and throughout Spring Training at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. Additionally, WestJet will remain an iconic part of the Toronto Blue Jays fan experience by continuing to offer engaging in-game promotions for fans to win WestJet Rewards points, contests and opportunities for WestJet Rewards Members to unlock exclusive offers, unique experiences and benefits. These activations build on WestJet's longstanding tradition of surprising and delighting fans throughout the season.

With service between Toronto and more than 21 Canadian and US destinations, WestJet is reaffirming its commitment to connecting fans from across Canada, bringing them closer to the game they love. In light of this renewal, keep an eye on the skies in 2026 for something exciting in celebration of the Toronto Blue Jays 50th Season and WestJet's 30th Anniversary.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with WestJet today for another seven years as we continue working together to bring Blue Jays fans from across Canada closer to the game they love," said Mark Ditmars, Toronto Blue Jays Vice President, Partnerships.

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

