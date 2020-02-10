WestJet announces 90 new and expanded travel opportunities from Calgary this summer

With today's announcement of the new service between Calgary and Dawson Creek, B.C., WestJet Link will operate five routes including between Calgary and Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat and one between Cranbrook and Vancouver this summer. WestJet Link operations between Calgary and Prince George, B.C., will shift to year-round service on WestJet Encore's 78-seat DHC-8-400 aircraft effective April 26.

In addition, beginning May 14, 2020 WestJet will begin new service between Calgary and Boston. WestJet is offering guests convenient flight times between its extensive hub out of Calgary and the capital of Massachusetts.

WestJet also recently announced new four-times weekly service between Calgary and Charlottetown starting June 25, 2020.

The schedule also highlights frequency increases from Calgary to popular destinations including Portland, Ore., Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Brandon, Winnipeg, Abbotsford and Yellowknife.

"WestJet continues to invest in YYC Calgary International Airport as its home base and expansion focus. It is Calgary's largest carrier and we are committed to facilitating their growth. These additional flights will serve more guests bound for more destinations, delivering recreational and business opportunities for our region," said Bob Sartor, President and CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority.

Highlights of WestJet's 2020 summer schedule include:

Domestic:

Calgary - Dawson Creek, B.C. , new daily WestJet Link service begins April 26, 2020

- , new daily WestJet Link service begins Calgary - Winnipeg , an increase of seven weekly flights

- , an increase of seven weekly flights Calgary - Victoria , an increase of seven weekly flights

- , an increase of seven weekly flights Calgary - Nanaimo , an increase of seven weekly flights

- , an increase of seven weekly flights Calgary - Grande Prairie , an increase of seven weekly flights

- , an increase of seven weekly flights Calgary - Abbotsford , an increase of five weekly flights

- , an increase of five weekly flights Calgary - Fort McMurray , an increase of five weekly flights

- , an increase of five weekly flights Calgary - Comox , an increase of four weekly flights

- , an increase of four weekly flights Calgary - Brandon , from seven times weekly to 11 times weekly

- , from seven times weekly to 11 times weekly Calgary - Yellowknife , from twelve times weekly to 14 times weekly

- , from twelve times weekly to 14 times weekly Calgary - Charlottetown , new four-times weekly seasonal service begins June 25, 2020

Transborder:

Calgary - Portland , from once daily to twice daily for a total of 14 weekly flights

- , from once daily to twice daily for a total of 14 weekly flights Calgary - Boston , new daily seasonal service begins May 14, 2020

International:

Calgary - Paris , from four-times weekly to six-times weekly

- , from four-times weekly to six-times weekly Calgary - Rome , new three-times weekly service begins May 2, 2020

- , new three-times weekly service begins Calgary - Cabo San Lucas , from twice-weekly to three-times weekly

The airline has added more than 300 Dreamliner departures out of Calgary in 2020, an increase of more than 52 per cent over 2019, to key transatlantic Dreamliner routes. The flights are uniquely and conveniently timed in the interest of Albertans and western Canadians with late-day departures and daytime arrivals to suit guests travelling to Europe.

Dawson Creek is WestJet's 72nd destination out of Calgary, WestJet's home and largest hub. By June 2020, the airline will operate more than 1000 flights per week in peak season out of Calgary International Airport. More Calgarians choose WestJet for their air travel than any other airline.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 110 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 250 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2019 Swoop - Start-up Airline of the Year (CAPA 2019 Aviation Awards for Excellence)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

