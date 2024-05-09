WestJet and IAM reach tentative agreement

Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Yesterday evening, WestJet and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the certified union representing WestJet load controllers, reached a tentative agreement on the first collective bargaining agreement between the organizations. Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

"WestJet is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that recognizes the important contributions of our load controllers," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "They play an integral role in the safety and performance of our operations and this agreement recognizes the talent, dedication and hard work of this collective group."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: WestJet media relations: [email protected]