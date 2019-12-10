WestJet acknowledges issuance of CTA Canadian status determination for its proposed transaction with Onex

CALGARY, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSX: WJA) ("WestJet") WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSX: WJA) ("WestJet") acknowledges the issuance today by the Canadian Transportation Agency of its Canadian status determination in respect of WestJet's proposed transaction with Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and is in the process of reviewing the determination.

About WestJet

The WestJet Group of Companies including regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, and ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop, offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favorite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:



2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: WestJet Investor Relations, 1-877-493-7853, Email: investor_relations@westjet.com; WestJet Media Relations, 1-888-WJ-4-NEWS (1-888-954-6397), Email: media@westjet.com, Website: www.westjet.com

