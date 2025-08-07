Westgold Files Updated Technical Report

PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) - Westgold or the Company) advises that it has updated the following National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) compliant technical report (Technical Report):

NI 43-101 Technical Report, Beta Hunt Operation, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia

The Technical Report, dated 6 August 2025 and with an effective date of 23 June 2025 for the Beta Hunt Operation supports the news release of the Company dated 23 June 2025, titled "Fletcher Zone Maiden Mineral Resource of 2.3Moz" (the Release).

Under NI 43-101, issuers must file a technical report within 45 days of the date of initial disclosure of, among other things, a new or materially changed Mineral Resource Estimate or a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

A copy of the Technical Report and the Release are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (https://www.westgold.com.au/).

There are no material differences between the Technical Reports and the information disclosed in the Release.

Technical Reports and Qualified Persons

The Technical Report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 by Mr Leigh Devlin and Mr Jake Russell, each of whom are Qualified Persons (as defined under NI 43-101). As both Mr Devlin and Mr Russell are employees of the Company, neither is independent for purposes of NI 43-101.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

