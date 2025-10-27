September 2025 Quarterly Report

Westgold is an unhedged Australian ASX200 gold producer, committed to unearthing enduring value for all its stakeholders.
Westgold's vision is to become Australia's leading gold company, sustaining safe, responsible and profitable production.
Our current business encompasses mines and processing plants across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields, two of Western Australia's most prolific gold-producing régions.
Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.
$180M underlying cash build in Q1 FY26
PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to report results for the period ending 30 September 2025 (Q1 FY26).
Safety Performance Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 5.04 / million hours – an improvement of 11%
Group production of 83,937oz Au @ AISC of $2,861/oz - in line with FY26 guidance
3 YEAR OUTLOOK
High confidence organic growth plan that sees costs fall
FY26 guidance: 345-385koz @ AISC of $2,600-$2,900/oz
FY27 outlook: ~420koz @ AISC of $2,456/oz
FY28 outlook: ~470koz @ AISC of ~$2,499/oz
RESERVES & RESOURCES
Group Mineral Resource Estimate increased 24% to 16.3Moz
Ore Reserves up 5% to 3.5Moz - driven by additions at Beta Hunt, Bluebird–South Junction and Starlight
Update reflects strong exploration success - and supports a 10-year Reserve life
TREASURY
Gold sales of 94,913oz at an average price of A$5,296/oz - generating revenue of A$503M
Underlying cash build of $180M - before investments in growth ($60M) and exploration ($12M)
$472M in closing cash, bullion, and liquid investments @ 30 September 2025 - a $108M increase Q on Q
Westgold remains 100% unhedged
CORPORATE
3cps final dividend declared for FY25 - and 5% on-market share buyback program launched for FY26
Non-core divestments underway – including Peak Hill, Mt Henry-Selene and Chalice gold opportunities
Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:
"Westgold's underlying cash build in Q1, FY26 of $180M before growth and exploration spend, culminated in a closing balance of $472M in cash, bullion, and liquid investments. This was an increase of $108M quarter on quarter.
Operationally, we maintained our focus on safety and efficiency, achieving an 11% improvement in our TRIFR and delivering group gold production of 83,937 ounces at an AISC of $2,861 per ounce. This was a solid start to FY26, and we remain on track to FY26 guidance of 345,000 to 385,000 ounces at an AISC of $2,600 to $2,900 per ounce.
The 2025 Reserves and Resources statement released during the quarter demonstrated the success of continued investment in growth projects and exploration, with our Mineral Resource Estimate increasing by 24% to 16.3Moz and Ore Reserves up 5% to 3.5Moz. This growth now underpin a 10-year Ore Reserve life and highlights the latent mineral potential that drilling can unlock from within our portfolio.
In Q1 the Company released its first three-year outlook (3YO) to the market. The 3YO is a high confidence plan building from a FY26 production guidance mid-point of 365,000 ounces, growing organically to approximately 470,000 ounces of production by FY28. Importantly, the 3YO is conservative by design, sees our cost profile fall and excludes multiple tangible opportunities currently being advanced to bring value forward in the outlook.
Westgold's value proposition is to focus on organic growth to increase shareholder returns. This objective is now underpinned by growing treasury strength, increasing Ore Reserves, four processing hubs and a pragmatic approach to capital allocation that creates value. The declaration of a 3 cent per share final dividend for FY25 shows our commitment to shareholder returns with an upgrade to our dividend policy for FY26 and the launch of a 5% on-market share buyback defining our approach.
Our team is focussed on optimising our larger producing assets in FY26 to maximise free cash flow. With improving operational performance and a clear pathway defined by the 3YO, the business can now plan to sustain safe, responsible, and profitable production into the future."
Executive Summary
Cash Position as of 30 September 2025
Westgold closed Q1, FY26 with cash, bullion and liquid investments of $472M – representing a build of $108M in total cash, bullion and liquid investments.
Underlying cash build was $180M before growth and exploration spend (invested $60M on non-sustaining capital and $12M on exploration, refer Figure 1).
This result was driven by consistent Group gold production and an increase in realised gold price to $5,296/oz.
Notes
Westgold remains unhedged and fully exposed to the spot gold price.
$2.3M in additional New Murchison Gold (ASX: NMG) shares purchased during Q1, FY26.
$28M FY25 dividend payment to shareholders (3cps) declared during Q1, FY26 – payment made post quarter end and will be reflected in the Q2 FY26 cashflows.
$75M stamp duty invoice for the Karora transaction was received during Q1, FY26 - with payment due in Q2 FY26.
Closing Q1, FY26 investments include 1.7B NMG shares - but exclude 19.8M shares received in Blackcat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8 - under escrow until 31/3/26).
Group Production Highlights – Q1, FY26
Westgold is pleased to report Q1, FY26 Group gold production of 83,937oz (Q4 FY25: 88,022oz). The Murchison produced 53,140oz (Q4 FY25: 54,811oz) and the Southern Goldfields produced 30,797oz (Q4 FY25: 33,211oz).
Q1, FY26 production was marginally lower than Q4, FY25 as expected due to scheduled process plant shutdowns across the group. This is consistent with the expectations set out in Westgold's FY26 Guidance, which shows group production output weighted towards the second half of FY26.
All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) for Q1, FY26 was $240M (Q4 FY25: $237M), and on a per ounce basis was $2,861/oz (Q4 FY25: $2,688/oz). The higher quarter-on-quarter costs were primarily due to the early commencement of third-party ore delivery (from the gold price linked Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with New Murchison Gold), planned maintenance costs and lower Group production. Excluding gold production from ore purchased under the OPA, Group AISC was $2,792/oz.
Westgold maintains its production and cost guidance for FY26 of 345 – 385koz at $2,600 – $2,900/oz.
The Company sold 94,913oz of gold for the quarter achieving a record price of $5,296/oz, generating $503M in revenue. With Westgold hedge free, operations generated $205M of mine operating cashflows with the achieved gold price $2,435/oz over AISC.
Total non-sustaining capital expenditure during Q1 FY26 of $60M (Q4 FY25: $39M) includes $39M of investment in growth projects (Bluebird-South Junction and Great Fingall development) and $21M in plant and equipment (processing facilities, ventilation, water, power and paste infrastructure across the Group).
Investment in exploration and resource development of $12M (Q4 FY25: $9M) for the quarter continued focusing on Bluebird-South Junction and Starlight in the Murchison, and the Fletcher Zone at Beta Hunt in the Southern Goldfields. Westgold remains on track to achieve the FY26 exploration guidance of $50M.
The net mine cash inflow for Q1 FY26 was $133M (refer Table 1 under Group Performance Metrics).
FY26 guidance and 3 year outlook
Westgold issued its FY26 guidance in August 2025, signalling an uplift over the prior year in group mine and milling outputs. The Company's outlook is supported by ongoing investments in key processing and mining assets and more consistent operational performance, positioning Westgold for continued value creation.
For FY26, Westgold forecasts gold production in the range of 345,000oz to 385,000oz at an AISC of $2,600 to $2,900 per ounce, reflecting a substantial production improvement over FY25. The Company's guidance also includes indicative AISC for purchased ore. Planned non-sustaining capital expenditure totals $270M, predominantly directed toward major growth projects and infrastructure upgrades. The exploration and resource definition budget is set at A$50M, representing a balanced investment in exploration, targeting significant drilling activity across core regions.
Building on the FY26 guidance, Westgold released a detailed three-year outlook (3YO) on 1 October 2025 that presents a high-confidence, executable plan to increase the Group's annual gold production to approximately 470,000oz per annum by FY28, while reducing AISC to around $2,500/oz from FY27 onwards. This organic growth plan is predicated upon Westgold's existing portfolio of operating assets, 2025 Ore Reserves (56Mt at 1.93g/t for 3.5Moz of gold), and the four processing hubs with a combined current processing capacity of approximately 6Mtpa.
Importantly, the 3YO excludes tangible opportunities that, if realised represent substantial upside to the plan. These opportunities are being actively advanced to bring value forward into the 3YO.
For more information, refer to "Westgold Provides 3-Year Outlook" lodged on the ASX on 1 October 2025.
Group Performance Metrics
Westgold's quarterly physical and financial outputs for Q1 FY26 are summarised below.
Table 1: Westgold Q1 FY26 Performance
Physical Summary
Units
Murchison
Southern Goldfields
Group
ROM - Ore Mined
t
687,951
537,380
1,225,331
Grade Mined
g/t
2.3
2.1
2.2
Ore Processed
t
906,500[1]
448,692
1,355,192
Head Grade
g/t
2.01
2.3
2.1
Recovery
%
911
94
92
Gold Produced
oz
53,1401
30,797
83,937
Gold Sold
oz
59,947
34,966
94,913
Achieved Gold Price
A$/oz
5,296
5,296
5,296
Cost Summary
Units
Murchison
Southern Goldfields
Group
Mining
A$'M
981
58
156
Processing
A$'M
411
17
58
Admin
A$'M
8
9
17
Stockpile Movements
A$'M
(1)
(22)2
(23)
Royalties
A$'M
7
13
20
Sustaining Capital
A$'M
10
2
12
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$M
163
77
240
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
3,061
2,516
2,861
All-in Sustaining Costs – Excluding OPA
A$'M
150
77
227
All-in Sustaining Costs – Excluding OPA
A$/oz
2,960
2,516
2,792
Notional Cashflow Summary
Units
Murchison
Southern Goldfields
Group
Notional Revenue (produced oz)
A$'M
282
163
445
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
163
77
240
Mine Operating Cashflow
A$'M
119
86
205
Growth Capital
A$'M
(30)
(9)
(39)
Plant and Equipment
A$'M
(8)
(13)
(21)
Exploration Spend
A$'M
(7)
(5)
(12)
Net Mine Cashflow
A$'M
74
59
133
Net Mine Cashflow
A$/oz
1,392
1,915
1,583
1 Includes 24kt of ore purchased at 3.5g/t for 2,601oz
2 Southern Goldfields stockpile movement is predominantly due to the combined impact of a 61kt stockpile build and the non-cash adjustment to stockpile values following the finalisation of the purchase price allocation for the Karora transaction.
Q4 FY25 Group Performance Overview
Westgold mined a total of 1,225kt at 2.2g/tAu (Q4 FY25: 1,264kt at 2.3g/t Au) slightly down quarter on quarter as expected, driven by level access and paste establishment at Bluebird South Junction mine at Meekatharra.
Westgold processed 1,355 kt (Q4 FY25: 1,408kt) of ore in total at an average grade of 2.1g/t Au (Q4 FY25: 2.1g/t Au), producing 83,937oz of gold (Q4 FY25: 88,022oz). Group AISC in Q1 FY26 was $240M, marginally higher than the previous quarter (Q4 FY25: $237M).
MURCHISON
The Murchison hubs produced 53,140oz of gold (Q4 FY25: 54,811oz). Quarterly production declined slightly as anticipated due to planned processing maintenance shutdowns at the three processing hubs and lower grades mined at Fortnum.
The quarter-on-quarter reduction in ore mined was driven primarily by schedule constraints at Bluebird-South Junction as the mine transitioned to paste fill. Encouragingly, the first paste pour was completed in Q1 ahead of target, placing the Meekatharra Hub in a strong position to lift production as forecast over the year. The lower quarter-on-quarter mining rate from Bluebird-South Junction was partly offset by the early delivery of ore under the OPA with New Murchison Gold which contributed 2,601oz.
Total AISC of $163M (Q4 FY25: $138M) was higher than the prior quarter, mainly due to the commencement of the gold price linked OPA and planned maintenance across the three processing hubs.
AISC per ounce of $3,061/oz (Q4 FY25: $2,503/oz) increased due to the higher total AISC and lower quarterly production. Excluding the OPA, the Murchison AISC per ounce was $2,960/oz.
Total Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditure of $38M, includes Growth Capital ($30M) and Plant and Equipment ($8M) across the Murchison. Growth Capital mainly related to the continuation of Great Fingall development and expansions to the Bluebird-South Junction underground mine.
SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS
The Southern Goldfields hub produced 30,797oz of gold in Q1 FY26 (Q4 FY25: 33,211oz). Higginsville throughput was in line with expectations. Production was lower quarter on quarter due to the timing of an additional tolling parcel in Q4 FY25 at Lakewood. Beta Hunt mining output was in line with expectations and steady quarter on quarter. Beta Hunt mining rates are expected to lift from late Q2, FY26 onwards as new ventilation and pumping infrastructure removes constraints in the mine.
The total AISC in the Southern Operations decreased quarter on quarter (Q1 FY26 AISC: $77M vs Q4 FY25 AISC: $99M). On a per ounce basis, AISC was lower at $2,516/oz in Q1 FY26 (Q4 FY25: $2,992/oz). This is predominantly due to the combined impact of a 61kt stockpile build and the non-cash adjustment to stockpile values of the Southern Goldfields following the finalisation of the purchase price allocation for the Karora transaction.
Total Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditure of $22M, includes Growth Capital ($9M) and Plant and Equipment ($13M) across the Southern Goldfields Operations mainly relating to water management, primary ventilation and underground infrastructure at the Beta Hunt mine.
Table 2: Q1 FY26 Group Mining Physicals
Ore Mined ('000 t)
Mined Grade (g/t)
Contained ounces (Oz)
Murchison
688
2.3
50,837
Bluebird
144
3.2
14,615
Fender
58
2.3
4,214
Big Bell
269
1.7
14,975
Great Fingall
15
1.3
597
Starlight
202
2.5
16,436
Southern Goldfields
537
2.1
36,956
Beta Hunt
381
2.3
27,642
Two Boys
37
3.3
3,868
Lake Cowan OP
119
1.4
5,446
GROUP TOTAL
1,225
2.2
87,793
Table 3: Q1 FY26 Group Processing Physicals
Ore Milled ('000 t)
Head Grade (g/t)
Recovery (%)
Gold Production (Oz)
Murchison
906
2.0
91
53,140
Bluebird
151
3.1
94
14,296
Fender
28
1.7
88
1,325
Ore Purchase
24
3.5
97
2,601
Open Pit & Low Grade
189
0.9
91
5,145
Meekatharra Hub
392
2.0
93
23,367
Big Bell
217
1.4
85
10,494
Fender
41
2.3
85
2,516
Great Fingall
33
1.4
86
1,271
Open Pit & Low Grade
0.2
0.9
86
5
Cue Hub
291
1.8
85
14,286
Starlight
197
2.5
94
14,853
Open Pit & Low Grade
26
0.8
94
634
Fortnum Hub
223
2.3
94
15,487
Southern Goldfields
449
2.3
94
30,797
Beta Hunt
365
2.3
94
25,269
Two Boys
32
3.6
92
3,344
Lake Cowan
45
1.4
93
1,836
Open Pit & Low Grade
7
1.6
92
348
GROUP TOTAL
1,355
2.1
92
83,937
Operations
Safety
Safety performance improved across key indicator areas, with the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) reducing to 5.04 by the end of September. This marks a sustained, 11% improvement from the prior quarter and reflects the effectiveness of targeted safety initiatives and operational discipline.
Our continued success in enhancing safety performance is achieved by prioritising leading indicators and implementing proactive strategies to prevent incidents and injuries among our workforce.
The Murchison
Fortnum Hub
In Q1 Fortnum processed 223kt at 2.3g/t with 94% recovery for 15,487oz (Q4 FY25: 231kt at 2.6g/t with 93% recovery for 18,149oz).
Fortnum continues to perform well, though production and grade was down quarter on quarter, following a record quarter in Q4 FY25.
Meekatharra Hub
In Q1 the Meekatharra Hub processed 392kt at 2.0g/t with 93% recovery for 23,367oz (Q4 FY25: 377kt at 1.7g/t with 94% recovery for 19,640oz).
Meekatharra production continues to improve on the back of higher grades from the Bluebird-South Junction underground mine and the introduction of softer oxide feed from the Crown Prince open pit. Westgold purchased 33kt of ore at 3.3g/t containing 3,231oz of gold as part of the OPA, and processed 24kt at 3.5g/t during the quarter for 2,601oz.
Bluebird-South Junction mined production amounted to 144kt at 3.2 g/t for 14,615oz (Q4 FY25: 170kt at 2.6 g/t for 14,027oz).
Two key milestones were achieved at Bluebird-South Junction with the paste fill plant commissioning, and first paste pour was completed ahead of schedule, and level access design changes to the South Junction area were finalised. The introduction of paste fill to the mine is a critical step for the larger more productive South Junction stopes, allowing full orebody extraction. The updated mine design is a hybrid approach which allows the productivity benefits of transverse mining whilst mitigating the ground control issues that have previously delayed the project ramp up during FY25.
Mining volumes decreased as planned compared to the previous quarter due to a reduction in available work areas as additional accesses were established and paste fill was incorporated into the schedule. However, the impact of lower volumes was balanced by higher ore grades.
Cue Hub
In Q1 the Cue Hub processed 291kt at 1.8g/t with 85% recovery for 14,286oz (Q4 FY25: 333kt at 1.8g/t with 88% recovery for 17,022oz). Production at Cue was lower quarter on quarter primarily due to planned processing plant maintenance, and slightly lower metallurgical recoveries.
The variation in recovery was primarily the result of increased production from a particular section of the Big Bell upper cave, which has unique metallurgical characteristics. This is anticipated to be a temporary occurrence and not indicative of the long-term recovery performance expected from the upper cave as a whole.
Big Bell and Fender mined a combined 327kt at 1.8g/t for 19,189oz (Q4 FY25: 369kt at 1.9g/t for 21,967oz).
Mining at Big Bell was relatively steady quarter on quarter, with the slightly lower grades and volumes being schedule driven. The rehabilitation of the upper cave continues and will drive improved mining volumes from Q2 as the number of available mining areas approach steady state. With the Fender strike length shortening at depth and forecast production reducing, the operation has been consolidated into Big Bell in order to efficiently manage costs and equipment utilisation.
Great Fingall delivered 15kt at 1.3g/t for 597oz (Q4 FY25:32kt at 1.4g/t for 1,498oz), from the Great Fingall Flats target, completing this opportunistic early low grade mining campaign. Barminco Limited (Barminco) mobilised to Great Fingall during the Quarter, successfully commencing the full-service mining contract on 1 September.
First stoping in the main Great Fingall orebody will commence in late Q2 FY26 adding high grade feed to the Cue Hub.
The Southern Goldfields
Southern Goldfields
The 1.6Mtpa Higginsville processing plant processed 404kt at 2.3g/t with a 94% recovery for 28,043oz (Q4 FY25: 382kt at 2.4g/t with 93% recovery for 27,698oz).
Beta Hunt achieved consistent mining rates quarter on quarter, mining 381kt at 2.3g/t for 27,642oz (Q4 FY25: 383kt at 2.3g/t for 28,533oz).
Key infrastructure milestones were achieved in Q1 for Beta Hunt with the newly installed primary ventilation fans running, and the new rising main line installed. Production will see a ramp up in Q2 with key primary infrastructure upgrades commissioned and operating at full design capacity.
The detailed Higginsville expansion study commenced in Q1, evaluating a production uplift to 2.6Mtpa, with a further option to expand to 4Mtpa.
Toll milling of Beta Hunt ore at the Lakewood mill processed 45kt at 2.1g/t with 92% recovery for 2,754oz (Q4 FY25: 85kt at 2.2g/t with 92% recovery for 5,513oz).
Exploration
During the quarter, Westgold invested $12M (Q4 FY25: $9M) in Exploration and Resource Definition and drilled 46,744m.
Greenfields exploration drilling was focused on targets in the Labouchere region near Fortnum, the Jubilee-Golden Treasure and Murphy Creek targets at Peak Hill, and the Meekatharra North target north of Bluebird. Extensional exploration / resource definition drilling was focussed on routine work on all active mines and continued definition of Fletcher, inclusive of initial testing of the Stage 2 area.
Reserve and Resource update
During the September quarter, Westgold released its updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement as at 30 June 20252. The Group's total gold Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 24% year-on-year to 231Mt at 2.2 g/t for 16.3Moz, following a focused exploration and resource definition program. Notably, the maiden Stage 1 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Fletcher Zone at Beta Hunt delivered 2.3Moz, effectively doubling the Beta Hunt Mineral Resource .
Significant growth was also achieved at Bluebird–South Junction (up 35% to 1.3Moz) and Starlight (up 46% to 866koz), with both assets reporting increases post-mining depletion. These results underscore the value of Westgold's ongoing investment in organic growth and the strong potential within its Western Australian portfolio.
Ore Reserves grew by 5% to 56Mt at 1.9 g/t for 3.5Moz, marking the second consecutive year of post-depletion Ore Reserve growth. This uplift was driven by substantial increases at Bluebird–South Junction (up 90% to 528koz) and Starlight (up 94% to 250koz), offsetting mining depletions at other operations.
With a current milling capacity of 5.7 Mtpa, Westgold's estimated Ore Reserve life now stands at approximately 10 years. The company plans to invest $50M in exploration and resource development in FY26, maintaining its focus on converting Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves and supporting long-term value creation for shareholders.
2 Refer to ASX announcement titled "2025 Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves" – 3 September 2025
Corporate
At the end of Q1 FY26, Westgold's total cash, bullion and investments totalled $472M.
Cash, Bullion and Investments
Description
Jun 2025 Quarter ($M)
Sep 2025 Quarter ($M)
Variance ($M)
Variance (%)
Cash
240
357
117
49
Bullion
96
61
(35)
(36)
Investments1
28
54
26
93
Cash and Bullion
364
472
108
30
1. Investments exclude investment in Blackcat Syndicate (BC8) under escrow until 31 March 2026.
Debt
Westgold's unhedged debt facility of $300M under the Syndicated Facility Agreement with ING Bank (Australia) Limited and Societe Generale incorporates two Revolving Corporate Facilities (Facility A - $100M) and a Term Loan (Facility B - $200M). On 30 September 2025, Facility B expired leaving Westgold with access to $50M of the underdrawn Facility A.
Gold Hedging
Westgold is fully unhedged, completely leveraged to the gold price and achieved an average gold price of $5,296/oz for Q1 FY26 (Q4 FY25 $5,174/oz).
Divestment of non-core assets
As part of Westgold's ongoing strategy to focus on its larger operational assets and bring value forward into the 3YO, the Company commenced a formal divestment process for three smaller non-core properties including Peak Hill (near Fortnum), Mt Henry-Selene (near Norseman), and Chalice (near Higginsville).
These smaller gold assets contain existing Mineral Resources (circa 1.6Moz in total) and are not included in Westgold's three-year outlook or longer term mine plans. With a view to crystallising value from these assets for our shareholders Westgold has commenced a divestment programme which, amongst other value benefits, could deliver additional ore to Westgold hubs via new ore purchase agreements.
The divestment process for these three assets is targeted for completion in Q3 FY26.
In addition to this divestment programme, Westgold is evaluating potential value accretive options regarding the Comet and South-Emu Triton underground mines (currently in care and maintenance) and associated tenure in the Murchison.
Share Capital
Westgold closed the quarter with the following capital structure:
Security Type
Number on Issue
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
944,831,564
Performance Rights (Rights)
8,922,112
Dividend & Share buyback
During the quarter, Westgold declared a FY25 final unfranked dividend of 3 cents per share, reflecting the company's strong financial performance and robust cash flow generation in FY25. This dividend, totalling $28.3M and representing a 78% payout ratio, was approved by the Board and paid on 10 October 2025.
The dividend decision was made after careful consideration of Westgold's forecast cash flows and operating scale and marks a continuation of the company's commitment to shareholder returns, with $38.6M in dividends paid since the inception of its policy in FY24. The Board also enhanced the dividend policy for FY26, doubling the minimum dividend per share to 2 cents per share and raising the required minimum net cash balance to $150M after dividend payments.
To complement our capital return programme, Westgold's Board authorised an FY26 on-market share buyback of up to 5% of the company's ordinary shares (to be executed over the next 12 months). This buyback, approved and announced during the September quarter, is designed to enhance capital management and reflects the Board's confidence in Westgold's 3YO and future cash flow generation.
The programme will be conducted in accordance with Australian and Canadian securities laws, with purchases made through the ASX at the company's discretion, subject to prevailing share prices and market conditions. By reducing the number of shares on issue, the buyback aims to increase shareholder value and further align capital returns with the company's growth trajectory and operational outlook.
Wayne Bramwell (Managing Director & CEO), Tommy Heng (Chief Financial Officer) and Aaron Rankine (Chief Operating Officer) will present the results via webcast on Tuesday, 28 October 2025 at 8:30AM AWST / 11:30AM AEDT, followed by a Q&A session.
Appendix A – Key metrics by operating asset
Q1 FY25
Q2 FY25
Q3 FY25
Q4 FY25
Q1 FY26
Fortnum Mill
Ore milled
kt
196
208
202
231
223
Milled grade
g/t
2.5
2.5
2.1
2.6
2.3
Recovery
%
95
95
93
93
94
Gold Produced
oz
15,069
15,517
12,506
18,149
15,487
Bluebird Mill
Ore milled
kt
349
219
240
377
392
Milled grade
g/t
2.0
2.4
2.0
1.7
2.0
Recovery
%
89
89
92
94
93
Gold Produced
oz
20,306
14,933
14,136
19,640
23,367
Tuckabianna Mill
Ore milled
kt
334
322
310
333
291
Milled grade
g/t
1.9
1.8
1.9
1.8
1.8
Recovery
%
87
87
88
88
85
Gold Produced
oz
17,514
16,011
16,264
17,022
14,286
Southern Goldfields
Ore milled
kt
411
593
545
467
449
Milled grade
g/t
2.0
2.0
2.3
2.4
2.3
Recovery
%
92
92
93
93
94 %
Gold Produced
oz
24,480
34,425
37,201
33,211
30,797
Starlight UG
Ore mined
kt
174
168
147
197
202
Mined grade
g/t
2.7
2.7
2.6
2.9
2.5
Contained gold
oz
14,936
14,374
12,495
18,457
16,436
Bluebird-South Junction UG
Ore mined
kt
95
88
109
170
144
Mined grade
g/t
3.7
3.4
2.7
2.6
3.2
Contained gold
oz
11,297
9,649
9,483
14,027
14,615
OPA
Ore Purchased
kt
-
-
-
-
33
Ore grade
g/t
-
-
-
-
3.3
Contained gold
oz
-
-
-
-
3,231
Big Bell UG
Ore mined
kt
307
333
247
279
269
Mined grade
g/t
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.7
Contained gold
oz
19,143
19,338
14,251
16,416
14,975
Great Fingall UG
Ore mined
kt
-
-
-
32
15
Mined grade
g/t
-
-
-
1.4
1.3
Contained gold
oz
-
-
-
1,498
597
Fender UG
Ore mined
kt
75
76
79
90
58
Mined grade
g/t
2.5
2.3
2.4
1.9
2.3
Contained gold
oz
5,851
5,531
6,048
5,551
4,214
Beta Hunt UG
Ore mined
kt
250
407
363
383
381
Mined grade
g/t
2.4
2.3
2.8
2.3
2.3
Contained gold
oz
18,949
29,555
32,498
28,533
27,642
Two Boys UG
Ore mined
kt
41
43
52
56
37
Mined grade
g/t
2.6
2.2
2.5
2.9
3.3
Contained gold
oz
3,464
3,125
4,213
5,210
3,868
Lake Cowan OP
Ore mined
kt
-
-
-
57
119
Mined grade
g/t
-
-
-
1.4
1.4
Contained gold
oz
-
-
-
2,582
5,446
Appendix B – Group metrics
Physical Summary
Units
Q1 FY25
Q2 FY25
Q3 FY25
Q4 FY25
Q1 FY26
ROM - Ore Mined
t
941,508
1,115,123
996,641
1,264,056
1,225,331
Grade Mined
g/t
2.4
2.3
2.5
2.3
2.2
Ore Processed
t
1,289,561
1,342,005
1,296,656
1,408,120
1,355,192
Head Grade
g/t
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
Recovery
%
90
91
91
92
92
Gold Produced
oz
77,369
80,886
80,107
88,022
83,937
Gold Sold
oz
72,202
86,879
78,398
71,500
94,913
Achieved Gold Price
A$/oz
3,723
4,066
4,630
5,174
5,296
Cost Summary
Mining
A$'M
88
124
120
152
156
Processing
A$'M
53
56
57
54
58
Admin
A$'M
15
15
15
15
17
Stockpile Movements
A$'M
(2)
(3)
5
(7)
(23)
Royalties
A$'M
10
17
16
12
20
Sustaining Capital
A$'M
23
10
14
11
12
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
187
219
227
237
240
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
2,422
2,703
2,829
2,688
2,861
All-in Sustaining Costs – Excluding OPA
A$'M
187
219
227
237
227
All-in Sustaining Costs – Excluding OPA
A$/oz
2,422
2,703
2,829
2,688
2,792
Notional Cashflow Summary
Notional Revenue (produced oz)
A$'M
288
329
371
456
445
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
187
219
227
237
240
Mine Operating Cashflow
A$'M
101
110
144
219
205
Growth Capital
A$'M
(39)
(29)
(31)
(27)
(39)
Plant and Equipment
A$'M
(19)
(27)
(15)
(12)
(21)
Exploration Spend
A$'M
(14)
(9)
(11)
(9)
(12)
Net Mine Cashflow
A$'M
29
45
87
171
133
Net Mine Cashflow
A$/oz
368
554
1,094
1,937
1,583
Murchison
Physical Summary
Units
Q1 FY25
Q2 FY25
Q3 FY25
Q4 FY25
Q1 FY26
ROM - Ore Mined
t
650,066
664,568
582,184
767,751
687,951
Grade Mined
g/t
2.4
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
Ore Processed
t
878,890
749,182
751,207
940,810
906,500
Head Grade
g/t
2.1
2.1
2
2.0
2.0
Recovery
%
90
90
90
91
91
Gold Produced
oz
52,889
46,461
42,906
54,811
53,140
Gold Sold
oz
49,813
50,263
43,824
42,879
59,947
Achieved Gold Price
A$/oz
3,723
4,066
4,630
5,174
5,296
Cost Summary
Mining
A$'M
57
72
72
84
98
Processing
A$'M
32
32
33
34
41
Admin
A$'M
10
9
10
10
8
Stockpile Movements
A$'M
1
(6)
4
(6)
(1)
Royalties
A$'M
5
5
6
7
7
Sustaining Capital
A$'M
17
7
11
9
10
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
122
119
136
138
163
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
2,294
2,556
3,160
2,503
3,061
All-in Sustaining Costs – Excluding OPA
A$'M
121
119
136
138
150
All-in Sustaining Costs – Excluding OPA
A$/oz
2,294
2,556
3,160
2,503
2,960
Notional Cashflow Summary
Notional Revenue (produced oz)
A$'M
197
189
199
284
282
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
121
119
136
138
163
Mine Operating Cashflow
A$'M
76
70
63
146
119
Growth Capital
A$'M
(34)
(26)
(28)
(25)
(30)
Plant and Equipment
A$'M
(11)
(15)
(9)
(6)
(8)
Exploration Spend
A$'M
(11)
(5)
(5)
(3)
(7)
Net Mine Cashflow
A$'M
20
24
21
112
74
Net Mine Cashflow
A$/oz
369
509
508
2,045
1,392
Southern Goldfields
Physical Summary
Units
Q1 FY25
Q2 FY25
Q3 FY25
Q4 FY25
Q1 FY26
ROM - Ore Mined
t
361,830
450,555
414,457
496,305
537,380
Grade Mined
g/t
2.3
2.3
2.8
2.3
2.1
Ore Processed
t
410,671
592,823
545,449
467,310
448,692
Head Grade
g/t
2.0
2.0
2.3
2.4
2.3
Recovery
%
92
92
93
93
94
Gold Produced
oz
24,480
34,425
37,201
33,211
30,797
Gold Sold
oz
22,389
36,616
35,574
28,621
34,966
Achieved Gold Price
A$/oz
3,723
4,066
4,630
5,174
5,296
Cost Summary
Mining
A$'M
31
52
48
68
58
Processing
A$'M
21
24
24
20
17
Admin
A$'M
6
6
5
5
9
Stockpile Movements
A$'M
(2)
3
1
(1)
(22)
Royalties
A$'M
5
12
10
5
13
Sustaining Capital
A$'M
5
3
3
2
2
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
66
100
91
99
77
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
2,696
2,903
2,446
2,992
2,516
Notional Cashflow Summary
Notional Revenue (produced oz)
A$'M
91
140
172
172
163
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
65
100
91
99
77
Mine Operating Cashflow
A$'M
26
40
81
73
86
Growth Capital
A$'M
(5)
(3)
(3)
(2)
(9)
Plant and Equipment
A$'M
(8)
(12)
(6)
(6)
(13)
Exploration Spend
A$'M
(3)
(4)
(6)
(6)
(5)
Net Mine Cashflow
A$'M
10
21
66
59
59
Net Mine Cashflow
A$/oz
367
605
1,758
1,759
1,915
