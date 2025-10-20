Westgold Files Updated Technical Reports

PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (or the Company) advises that it has updated its National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) compliant technical reports (Technical Reports) titled as follows:

NI 43-101 Technical Report, Beta Hunt Operation Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia;





NI 43-101 Technical Report, Higginsville Operation, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia;





NI 43-101 Technical Report, Meekatharra Gold Operations, Murchison Goldfields, Western Australia;





NI 43-101 Technical Report, Fortnum Gold Operations, Bryah Goldfield, Western Australia; and





NI 43-101 Technical Report, Cue Gold Operations, Murchison Goldfields, Western Australia.

The Technical Reports, each dated 17 October 2025 and with effective date of 30 June 2025, support the news release of the Company dated 3 September 2025, titled " 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves" (the Release).

Under NI 43-101, issuers must file a technical report within 45 days of the date of initial disclosure of, among other things, a new or materially changed Mineral Resource Estimate or a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Copies of the Technical Reports and the Release are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (https://www.westgold.com.au/).

There are no material differences between the Technical Reports and the information disclosed in the Release.

Technical Reports and Qualified Persons

The Technical Reports have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 by Mr Leigh Devlin and Mr Jake Russell, each of whom are Qualified Persons (as defined under NI 43-101). As both Mr Devlin and Mr Russell are employees of the Company, neither is independent for purposes of NI 43-101.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board.

