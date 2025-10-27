PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – Westgold or the Company) advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:

Office Address: Level 13, 200 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

View PDF Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

The mailing address, telephone number, email and web address remain the same and are as follows:

Mailing Address: PO Box 7068, Cloisters Square WA 6850 Phone: +61 8 9462 3400 Email: [email protected] Web: www.westgold.com.au

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations, Kasun Liyanaarachchi, Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications, [email protected], +61 458 564 483