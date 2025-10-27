Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

News provided byWestgold Resources Limited
Oct 27, 2025, 17:43 ET
PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – Westgold or the Company) advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:
|
Office Address:
|
Level 13, 200 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000
The mailing address, telephone number, email and web address remain the same and are as follows:
|
Mailing Address:
|
PO Box 7068, Cloisters Square WA 6850
|
Phone:
|
+61 8 9462 3400
|
Email:
|
Web:
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.
SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited
Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations, Kasun Liyanaarachchi, Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications, [email protected], +61 458 564 483
Share this article